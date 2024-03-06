Renee Rapp calls out concert signs objectifying her body

6 March 2024, 17:10 | Updated: 6 March 2024, 20:12

Reneé Rapp gets flowers from Beyoncé

"Sometimes signs are funny and other times they make me feel like a piece of meat!"

We all love a good concert sign, right? As long as they don't get in the way of our view, of course... Over the past few years, we've seen Beyoncé do someone's baby gender reveal, we've seen Harry Styles actually choose the name of someone's unborn baby... But at some point, there has to be boundaries.

Reneé Rapp fans are currently coming to the singer’s defence after she recently called out some people at her shows for holding up signs that objectified her body.

If you’re a Reneé fan, you’ll know that she loves a good sign. The Mean Girls star will often take several moments during her live shows to interact with fans, read their signs and have a good laugh.

However, fans have pointed out that some of the signs have started going a little too far, and are now starting to cross boundaries. Reneé has also seen them and has addressed the issue on Instagram.

Renee Rapp calls out people at concerts with signs that objectify her body
Renee Rapp calls out people at concerts with signs that objectify her body. Picture: John Nacion/Getty Images for Paramount Pictures, Burak Cingi/Redferns

Reneé has been performing on her Snow Hard Feelings Tour and multiple videos of her interacting with some wild signs and joking around with fans in the audience have gone viral on social media.

In and amongst the sweet, punny and often flirty signs, however, are some sexual comments and signs that objectify Reneé’s body.

Over on her reported Instagram 'spam' account, Reneé addressed those signs, saying: "Sometimes signs are funny and other times they make me feel like a piece of meat!"

She continued in the comments: "AND also I get that the intention is to be funny, I really do understand it, I just feel a little weird about it recently."

Reneé Rapp often reads out fan signs during her live shows
Reneé Rapp often reads out fan signs during her live shows. Picture: Getty

Fans have been sharing their disappointment with those signs in her comment section and on social media, too. One fan wrote: "The sign about your body yesterday at roundhouse was so gross and I felt uncomfy on your behalf."

Another added: "I think some people forget women can also objectify women!"

Reneé also liked a comment from a fan that said: "big difference between making a joke that’s clearly that vs. dropping any/all boundaries to comment on someone’s body in any sense."

