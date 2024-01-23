Mean Girls' Renée Rapp says Regina George is "absolutely queer"

By Sam Prance

Ahead of the release of the 2024 version Mean Girls, there was speculation that Regina George would come out as a lesbian.

Reneé Rapp has opened up about Regina George's sexuality in Mean Girls and said that the character is "absolutely queer".

For years, Mean Girls fans have debated whether or not Regina is coded as queer. In the original film, Regina dates multiple boys and engages in homophobic bullying. However, fans have since pointed out that Regina never really seems interested in any of her boyfriends and could have accused Janis of being a lesbian out of fear of being outed as a lesbian herself.

Ahead of the release of the 2024 version of Mean Girls, Reneé Rapp, who plays Regina in the film, released a song for the soundtrack with the lyric "can a gay girl get an amen". This led fans to speculate that Regina might come out in the new adaptation of the film. Now, Reneé has officially addressed whether or not Regina is gay in a new interview.

Mean Girls' Renée Rapp says Regina George is "absolutely queer". Picture: @gaytimes via TikTok, Jojo Whilden/Paramount/Alamy Stock Photo

In 2024's Mean Girls, Janis is written as a lesbian and it's confirmed that Regina outed her. Meanwhile, Regina's sexuality is still left open for interpretation. Talking about whether or not Regina is queer in a new interview with Gay Times, Reneé said: "For me, she absolutely is [queer]."

Reneé then explained that she "got into an argument" about Regina's sexuality on Instagram when she posted a photo on the platform with the caption: "regina george was a lesbian".

She added: "Somebody was like, ‘She’s not a lesbian’ and I was like, ‘Alright, so maybe she isn’t to you but for me, she is, so shut up. Be mad. Go home. Touch grass. Play in traffic.’"

So there we have it. Reneé played Regina as queer! Pretty legendary if you ask me.

