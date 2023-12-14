Is Regina George a lesbian in Mean Girls The Musical? Fans think this song proves she's gay

By Sam Prance

Renée Rapp and Megan Thee Stallion's 'Not My Fault' lyrics hint that Regina George is queer in 2024's Mean Girls movie.

We all know that Regina George thought Janis Ian was a lesbian in 2004's Mean Girls but what if Regina was gay all along?

Ever since Mean Girls came out, there's been an ongoing fan theory that Regina is queer. Fans have pointed out that Regina doesn't actually like any of her boyfriends and they think she turns to bullying because she's in denial about her sexuality. It's also possible that Regina accused Janet of being gay out of fear that other girls would find out she's a lesbian.

Now, the new Mean Girls musical movie has added fuel to this theory with Renée Rapp and Megan Thee Stallion's song.

Is Regina gay in Mean Girls?

Is Regina George a lesbian in Mean Girls The Musical? Fans think this song proves she's gay. Picture: Paramount Pictures / Courtesy Everett Collection / Alamy Stock Photo

Renée Rapp and Megan Thee Stallion's 'Not My Fault' is a new song written specifically for the soundtrack of the new Mean Girls musical movie. It's currently unclear whether it's just an end-credits song or a significant part of the movie. However, considering that Renée plays Regina in the film, people are attributing the lyrics to her character.

The song is inspired by Cady saying, "It's not my fault you're like in love with me or something!" in the original movie and it includes multiple lyrics in which Renée/Regina sings about being queer. In the song, Renée sings "Kiss a blonde, kiss a friend / Can a gay girl get an 'Amen?'" and "You came with her but she might leave with me".

"can a gay girl get an amen" WAIT IS REGINA A CANON LESBIAN NOW pic.twitter.com/Baz0fjWONt — theo ⧗ (@llucygraybaird) December 13, 2023

regina george is a lesbian INDEED pic.twitter.com/khxOfC9jhX — zer ⸆⸉ (@doormatsil) December 13, 2023

While it's possible that Renée is singing specifically about her own sexuality (she's bisexual), fans have taken this song as confirmation that Regina is canonically lesbian in the new adaptation of Mean Girls. If so, there might be a chance Regina will come out in the new movie.

To add to the speculation, Renée recently took to Instagram to post a carousel of photos with the caption: "regina george was a lesbian." And I oop.

We'll have to wait for the film to come out to know if it addresses Regina's sexuality or not.

Mean Girls debuts in cinemas on January 12, 2024.

What do you think? Is Regina a lesbian?

