Is Regina George a lesbian in Mean Girls The Musical? Fans think this song proves she's gay

14 December 2023, 13:44

Watch the Mean Girls musical movie trailer

By Sam Prance

Renée Rapp and Megan Thee Stallion's 'Not My Fault' lyrics hint that Regina George is queer in 2024's Mean Girls movie.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

We all know that Regina George thought Janis Ian was a lesbian in 2004's Mean Girls but what if Regina was gay all along?

Ever since Mean Girls came out, there's been an ongoing fan theory that Regina is queer. Fans have pointed out that Regina doesn't actually like any of her boyfriends and they think she turns to bullying because she's in denial about her sexuality. It's also possible that Regina accused Janet of being gay out of fear that other girls would find out she's a lesbian.

READ MORE: Mean Girls: The Musical: Release date, cast, songs, movie spoilers and trailer

Now, the new Mean Girls musical movie has added fuel to this theory with Renée Rapp and Megan Thee Stallion's song.

Is Regina gay in Mean Girls?

Is Regina George a lesbian in Mean Girls The Musical? Fans think this song proves she's gay
Is Regina George a lesbian in Mean Girls The Musical? Fans think this song proves she's gay. Picture: Paramount Pictures / Courtesy Everett Collection / Alamy Stock Photo

Renée Rapp and Megan Thee Stallion's 'Not My Fault' is a new song written specifically for the soundtrack of the new Mean Girls musical movie. It's currently unclear whether it's just an end-credits song or a significant part of the movie. However, considering that Renée plays Regina in the film, people are attributing the lyrics to her character.

The song is inspired by Cady saying, "It's not my fault you're like in love with me or something!" in the original movie and it includes multiple lyrics in which Renée/Regina sings about being queer. In the song, Renée sings "Kiss a blonde, kiss a friend / Can a gay girl get an 'Amen?'" and "You came with her but she might leave with me".

While it's possible that Renée is singing specifically about her own sexuality (she's bisexual), fans have taken this song as confirmation that Regina is canonically lesbian in the new adaptation of Mean Girls. If so, there might be a chance Regina will come out in the new movie.

To add to the speculation, Renée recently took to Instagram to post a carousel of photos with the caption: "regina george was a lesbian." And I oop.

We'll have to wait for the film to come out to know if it addresses Regina's sexuality or not.

Mean Girls debuts in cinemas on January 12, 2024.

What do you think? Is Regina a lesbian?

Read more Mean Girls news here:

WATCH: Natalie Portman and Julianne Moore praise Charles Melton's acting in May December

Natalie Portman Is Julianne Moore & Charles Melton's Biggest Fan | Netflix's May December

Latest TV & Film

See more Latest TV & Film

Here's what the QR code in Leave The World Behind links to

Leave The World Behind QR Code: Here's what it links to and what it means

Natalie Portman and Julianne Moore praise Charles Melton's acting in May December | PopBuzz Meets

Natalie Portman and Julianne Moore praise Charles Melton's acting in May December | PopBuzz Meets
Taylor Lautner reveals they were originally going to recast Jacob in Twilight New Moon

Taylor Lautner reveals they were originally going to recast Jacob in Twilight New Moon

Bridgerton season 3 release date: When does it come out on Netflix?

When does Bridgerton season 3 come out? Here's what we know so far

Saltburn's period scene has left some viewers horrified

Saltburn viewers say the 'period sex' scene is worse than the bathtub scene

Trending on PopBuzz

YouTube Rewind on Scroll Deep

Which YouTube Rewind has aged the worst? | Scroll Deep

Viral

Olivia Rodrigo reveals she doesn't like some of her "old songs" on Sour

Olivia Rodrigo reveals she doesn't like some of her "old songs" anymore

Olivia Rodrigo

Squid Game: The Challenge Scroll Deep

Squid Game: The Challenge contestants reveal behind the scenes drama | Scroll Deep

Stranger Things creators say they are "not consulting" fans on how season 5 will end

Stranger Things creators say they are "not consulting" fans on how season 5 will end

Stranger Things

Saltburn's grave scene was improvised by Barry Keoghan

Saltburn star Barry Keoghan says he can't look at graves after filming the wild grave scene

More TV & Film

Stranger Things

Euphoria

You

The Umbrella Academy

RuPaul's Drag Race

Sex Education

Exclusive Interviews

See more Exclusive Interviews

Ashnikko breaks down the lyrics for Weedkiller track by track

Olivia Rodrigo vs. 'The Most Impossible Olivia Rodrigo Quiz'

The Witcher cast reveal their fave Henry Cavill moments as he departs Netflix show

Jonas Brothers vs. 'The Tower Of Truth'