Mean Girls almost had a "completely different" ending

By Sam Prance

Damian actor Daniel Franzese has let slip how the iconic teen movie was originally supposed to end.

We all know and love Mean Girls, however, it turns out that the 2004 film was supposed to end in a completely different way.

Fans of Mean Girls will remember that the film ends with Cady competing in the Mathletes state championship finals. She is later crowned prom queen at North Shore and, realising the error of her ways, she uses her speech to apologise, praise her classmates and share her crown with them. We find out that peace is restored in girl world and the plastics are no more.

Now, Damian actor Daniel Franzese has opened up about the original Mean Girls ending and how Kevin G was involved in it.

Mean Girls almost had a completely different ending. Picture: PictureLux / The Hollywood Archive / Alamy Stock Photo, PARAMOUNT PICTURES / Album

Speaking on the Crazy Stupid Fan Girls podcast, Daniel Franzese revealed: "The script was almost completely different from the one we shot. The original ending was different totally, like Kevin G was actually selling ecstasy and Ms. Norbury talks him out of it, and then kept the drugs in her drawer. So when she got arrested for being a drug pusher, she was actually found with drugs."

He then added: "And then she was gonna lose her job and instead of the mathlete competition being the big ending, the big ending was we all went to the school board to try to get her her job back and Kevin G was gonna come and he just doesn't show up. So I speak on his behalf, pretending that it was mine."

Daniel also teased: "And I even remember one of the funny lines from it was like 'She saved my life. I could be listening to house music right now.'"

Daniel first opened up about the original ending in an interview with Cosmopolitan in 2014 but, thanks to his comments on Crazy Stupid Fan Girls, his revelations are going viral all over again on TikTok.