Mean Girls remove joke from new digital version after Lindsay Lohan called it out

By Sam Prance

Lindsay Lohan was reportedly "very hurt and disappointed" over a joke that featured in the new Mean Girls movie.

A joke has been removed from the digital version of the 2024 Mean Girls movie after Lindsay Lohan personally called it out.

When adapting the Mean Girls musical into a movie, one thing Tina Fey made sure to do was to remove any of the jokes that had aged badly. Speaking to The New York Times about the changes, Tina explained: "I was writing in the early 2000s very much based on my experience as a teen in the late ’80s. It’s come to no one’s surprise that jokes have changed."

Nevertheless, one joke in the film left original Mean Girls star Lindsay Lohan "very hurt" - and it's now been taken out of it.

Mean Girls remove joke from new digital version after Lindsay Lohan called it out. Picture: Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, Collection Christophel / Alamy Stock Photo

In the 2024 version of Mean Girls, the Plastics' performance at the Winter Talent Show goes viral on social media with plenty of people weighing in with their opinions. This includes the actual Megan Thee Stallion making a cameo as herself in which she gives a direct shout out to Cady and says: "We are going back red. Y2K fire crotch is back!"

For those who don't know, the term "fire crotch" has controversially been used to refer to people with red pubic hair and Lindsay was actually called "fire crotch" by Paris Hilton's friend Brandon Davis in a 2006 paparazzi video. (Brandon has since said that he was "horrified at the words that came out of [his] mouth.")

Speaking to PEOPLE when Mean Girls debuted in cinemas in January, a representative for Lindsay spoke out against Megan's controversial joke. They said that Lindsay was "very hurt and disappointed by the reference in the film."

Now, fans have spotted that the line is absent from the digital version of Mean Girls that's available to stream online. Megan's cameo ends with her saying "We are going back red" and there's no mention of a "fire crotch" at all.

Angourie Rice, Renee Rapp, Bebe Wood, and Avantika in Mean Girls (2024). Picture: Alamy

Lindsay actually has a cameo in the new Mean Girls movie as well. In the film, she makes an appearance as the moderator of Cady's infamous mathletes competition.

As it stands, Tina Fey is yet to address Lindsay's feelings about the joke. However, it appears that she may have privately offered to remove it from the film.

