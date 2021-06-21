Is Elite season 5 the last season? Here's what we know so far

Elite has officially been renewed for season 5 but fans are worried that the show is coming to an end and they could be right.

We already know that Elite season 5 has been filmed and is on its way but could it be the last season of the hit Netflix show?

As soon as it debuted on Netflix in 2018, Elite has gripped fans all around the world with its depiction of the scandalous lives of Madrid's elite. From threesomes and murder to bribery and underage sex work, nothing is off-limits in the Spanish drama. Over the past four seasons, we've also been introduced (and said goodbye) to multiple iconic young characters and stars.

With many of the original cast leaving the show though, could Elite be ending with season 5? Here's what we know so far.

Is Elite ending after season 5?

As it stands, Netflix are yet to confirm whether or not Elite season 5 will be the final season of the teen drama. However, fans believe that it could be. Elite seasons 4 and 5 both take place over the characters' final school year with season 4 ending after New Year's Eve. If season 5 ends with all of the main cast leaving Las Encinas, could the show still continue?

Elite season 3 finished with multiple characters leaving school and heading off to university. Since then, Lu (Danna Poala), Carla (Ester Expósito), Polo (Álvaro Rico) and Valerio (Jorge López) haven't appeared in the show, and Nadia (Mina El Hammani) has only returned in a guest capacity.

Elite season 4 ends with Ander (Aron Piper) and Guzmán (Miguel Bernardeau) stopping school early to go travelling and there's a strong chance they won't be back. Meanwhile, Samuel (Itzan Escamilla) and Omar (Omar Ayuso) are the only original characters still in the show.

If Samuel and Omar and the rest of the remaining characters (including new additions Ari, Patrick and Mencía) all leave school at the end of season 4, we doubt that the show will follow their lives outside of Las Encinas. In other words, it's possible that Elite might end after season 5.

However, two brand new cast members are joining Elite in season 5, Argentinian actress Valentina Zenere and Brazilian actor André Lamoglia, and it's currently unclear if they will play students in the same year as the rest of the characters or not. If Elite continues for season 6, it could focus on a whole new generation of students with Valentina and André as leads.

In the past, teen dramas like Skins have found ways to continue even when their original casts have left, so anything could happen in the future of Elite.

What do you think? Will Elite end with season 5?