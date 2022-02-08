Euphoria's Barbie Ferreira says it's still "extremely difficult" to find clothes in her size

8 February 2022, 17:00

By Sam Prance

"I have all the resources in the world to get something that fits, and it’s still extremely difficult."

Euphoria star and model Barbie Ferreira has opened up the fashion industry and the difficulties of finding clothes that fit her.

As well as playing Kat in Euphoria, Barbie Ferriera is one of the most successful models in the world today. Over the course of the past few years, Barbie has fronted campaigns for brands including the likes of Aerie, Adidas and American Apparel. The 25-year-old was also one of the main stars of Teen Vogue's body-positivity web series Body Party back in 2016.

However, in spite of her undeniable success, Barbie has revealed that she still struggles to find designer clothes in her size.

Euphoria's Barbie Ferreira says it's still "extremely difficult" to find clothes in her size
Euphoria's Barbie Ferreira says it's still "extremely difficult" to find clothes in her size. Picture: @barbieferreira via Instagram, Anthony Behar/Sipa US/Alamy Live News

Speaking with Who What Wear, Barbie explained that finding clothes that fit her is "the ultimate puzzle". She added: "That is the ultimate logistical stress for me. Truth be told, there is an extreme limitation to anything I can wear."

Barbie then explained that she works closely with her stylist Chris Horan to find indie designers that stock items in her size. She said: "Chris and I have this language. I know so many indie designers and places to get things."

However, shopping is still a struggle. She said: "I have all the resources in the world to get something that fits, and it’s still extremely difficult. So I feel for everyone who’s still trying to find things that fit them."

Euphoria's Barbie Ferreira says it's still "extremely difficult" to find clothes in her size
Euphoria's Barbie Ferreira says it's still "extremely difficult" to find clothes in her size. Picture: LANDMARK MEDIA / Alamy Stock Photo

Barbie ended by saying: "I could do a seminar on this. I always think about the fact that if these clothes came in my size, I would be out here doing even more."

