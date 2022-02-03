Euphoria's Sydney Sweeney reveals how she filmed that disgusting hot tub scene

3 February 2022, 16:24

By Katie Louise Smith

"During the hot tub scene, during the throwing up, I got really grossed out."

I think we can all agree that Euphoria season 2, episode 4 was one of the wildest episodes of the show so far. From Cal's unexpected meltdown to Maddy's disastrous birthday party, it was all kicking off.

But nothing was more shocking and horrifying than the scene with Cassie in the hot tub. Not even Cal peeing all over the floor in his own home.

Cassie and Nate, who have been secretly sleeping together behind Maddy's back, get into a huge argument before both attending Maddy's birthday party. Cassie gets absolutely wasted, and ends up climbing into the hot tub with everyone else at the end of the night.

As Maddy and Nate argue over the status of their relationship, guilt-ridden and drunk Cassie throws up in the middle of the hot tub, all over Maddy and all over herself. It was a literal jump scare.

Sydney Sweeney has now explained how they actually managed to film that scene, and make it look so horrifyingly realistic.

READ MORE: Euphoria's Sydney Sweeney opens up about filming Cassie's nude scenes

Sydney Sweeney shares behind-the-scenes of hot tub scene
Sydney Sweeney shares behind-the-scenes of hot tub scene. Picture: Alamy, HBO

In an interview with Decider, Sydney revealed exactly how they shot the puking scene and it does not sound like it was a pleasant experience...for anyone involved, to be honest.

“That episode is so chaotic for [Cassie],” Sydney told the publication. “What I love about Sam [Levinson] is every shot he wanted her to be drinking a different bottle. So if you notice, every single shot she has a completely different bottle in her hands. By the end of that episode I’m like, how many drinks is she in? She was gone.”

She continued: “During the hot tub scene, during the throwing up, I got really grossed out. They had this invisible tube that looked like a horse bit and they put it in my mouth and I had to somehow hold and make it look semi-normal and then throw up over everyone which was…it was so gross.”

Sydney also explained that rather than shooting out of her mouth, the bit actually filled her mouth and she had to spit it out. And I mean, if you saw the scene, you'll know how absolutely horrifying and gross that moment really was.

Alexa Demie, who plays Maddy and was also the unsuspecting target of Cassie's projectile vom, didn't love shooting the scene either.

Speaking in a behind-the-scenes interview shared on Euphoria's YouTube channel, Alexa said: “It was disgusting. I’m not good with vomit. It wasn’t real, obviously. But seeing any … I’m shocked I didn’t vomit.”

Honestly, same.

