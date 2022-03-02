Euphoria fans confused after Laurie plot line is ‘forgotten’ in season 2 finale

By Katie Louise Smith

"Rue STILL owes a drug dealer 10k and the last episode really was doing up the end of a teen movie narration, I'm sick."

Hello, is that the Euphoria season 2 help line? Yes, I'd like to report a missing plot point... Remember Laurie? The terrifying dealer who loans Rue a suitcase full of drugs in episode 3 then threatens her with kidnap if she doesn't pay her back? Of course you do, how could you forget?

Laurie was mentioned by name in the final episode of season 2 by Faye, who valiantly tried to frame her for the murder of Mouse as Custer's wiretapped phone listened to their conversation. But the woman who is still apparently waiting for Rue to pay up was absolutely nowhere to be seen.

With Laurie's serious threat still hanging over Rue, many fans were expecting Rue to reference the whole thing in some small way, and acknowledge that she still owes Laurie a lot of money.

That important detail seems to have been dropped over the last few episodes, and now viewers are confused over whether the Laurie storyline was simply forgotten or purposely left out of season 2's finale so it can be explored properly in Euphoria season 3.

What happened to Laurie in Euphoria season 2?

The last time viewers actually saw Laurie on screen was in episode 5, when Rue ended up stumbling to her house for help while going through withdrawal.

Laurie mentions the money and Rue offers to give her the stolen cash and jewellery she picked up while robbing a house and running from the police. Only wanting cash, Laurie then suggests Rue could sell her body to make money.

After Rue throws up, Laurie then proceeds to strip her, put her in the bath and give her a pretty hefty dose of (highly addictive) morphine. She ends up locking Rue in her apartment after she passes out, but Rue manages to escape the next morning.

That scene highlighted just how sinister Laurie's motives are, but ever since Rue jumped out the window and escaped, we haven't heard a peep from her at all. Three whole episodes have gone by without so much as a nod to the Laurie of it all.

What happened to the suitcase of drugs that Laurie gave Rue?

In episode 5, Rue asks her mum about the whereabouts of the suitcase while she's looking for some drugs. In the background, we hear Jules say that everything inside the suitcase (all $10,000 worth) has been flushed down the toilet.

Since that episode, the suitcase, the drugs and the money have not been brought up again. By Rue, Jules, Elliot, Leslie, Gia, Fez or even by Laurie herself.

The fans are f*cking confused, bro...

Whack.. Laurie should’ve been waiting for rue outside — Shy (@shysmith) February 28, 2022

glad rue clean but she might wanna start hitting the streets cuz she still owe that lady some money... — zae | industry plant (@ItsZaeOk) February 28, 2022

Rue STILL owes a drug dealer 10k and the last episode really was doing up the end of a teen movie narration, I'm sick. — in a panoramic? (@_haaniyah_) February 28, 2022

Now wtf happened to Laurie?? And the suitcase?? And like what?? I have so many questions!! #euphoria



pic.twitter.com/geXOwAivKT — Manuela (@manudayatom) February 28, 2022

What the hell was that little monologue at the end?? Rue finished the year sober, cool so what happened with Laurie? The drug dealer she owes money??? Does Lexi know about Fez?? Did Maddy’s boss do something with the recordings? The number of hanging threads, I can’t #Euphoria pic.twitter.com/A9ON2oxWoR — Paige (@_samepaige_) February 28, 2022

Rue leaving school not giving a fuck about the jewelry she stole or the money she owes Laurie pic.twitter.com/b0LhsaXwg7 — As Told by Artsy Ginger🎨 (@bylvchristiana) February 28, 2022

The reason why Laurie's presence may have been absent from the rest of the season could be down to the fact that Rue's ending was changed in the original script.

In a profile with The Cut, Zendaya explained that "the majority of the originally planned season was scrapped," adding that Rue's ending was actually much darker: "The ending of the season was going to be very different and then halfway through, Sam and I were like, ‘We just can’t leave Rue here. We gotta put some fucking hope in this show.’"

Rue's original ending in the season 2 script is yet to be revealed, and there's no confirmation that Laurie was even set to reappear, but that possible explanation certainly makes sense.

Euphoria season 2 finale seemed to 'forget' Laurie. Picture: HBO via YouTube

Despite the disappointment from fans that season 2 did not reference the Laurie storyline in the final episode, many agree that Laurie's threat could play a much bigger part in Rue's season 3 storyline, especially now that Rue is clean and sober.

No details about Euphoria season 3 have been spilled just yet, but based on the amount of left over plot threads from season 2, it's gonna be mad.

