Every Netflix show cancelled or ending in 2021 (so far)

By Katie Louise Smith

On My Block, Money Heist and Dead To Me are all coming to an end in 2021.

While Netflix viewers will be looking forward to seeing the return of shows like You, Outer Banks, Never Have I Ever, Stranger Things and Elite in 2021, we'll also be saying goodbye to a handful of big name titles too.

In 2020, Netflix cancelled a whopping 27 shows, including Chilling Adventures of Sabrina (which aired its final season on December 31st), The Society and I Am Not Okay With This (which had both been previously renewed).

Popular shows like Dear White People and Dead To Me will air their final seasons in 2021, after it was confirmed they would be ending back in 2020.

Here's all the shows Netflix cancelled in 2021, and the shows that will be ending in 2021

Every Netflix show cancelled in 2021

1) On My Block

In January 2021, Netflix confirmed that On My Block had been renewed for a fourth and final season. The popular series wasn't technically 'cancelled', but the confirmed ending allows it to finish on its own terms. The final 10 episodes are currently being filmed. It's unclear whether they will air in 2021 or 2022.

Every Netflix show ending in 2021

While Netflix have yet to cancel any of their shows in 2021, there are a number of series that have already been confirmed to be ending in 2021. Here's all the shows that will air their final season on the streaming service in 2021.

1) Carmen Sandiego

Back in December 2020, Netflix confirmed the fourth season of Carmen Sandiego as its last. The final season of the animated kids series premiered on January 15th 2021.

2) Dear White People

Dear White People was renewed for a fourth and final season way back in October 2019. Due to the pandemic, filming was delayed but the final batch of episodes are likely set to air on the streaming service in 2021.

3) Dead To Me

After two successful seasons, Dead To Me was renewed for its third and final season shortly after season 2 dropped on the streaming service back in 2020. The Christina Applegate and Linda Cardellini-led series will return at some point in 2021.

4) La Casa De Papel (Money Heist)

The fifth and final season of Money Heist was confirmed by Netflix back in July 2020. According to creator and executive producer Álex Pina, season five had been intended as the show's final season for a while anyway. There's no release date for the final 10 episodes of the series just yet.

5) Atypical

Netflix confirmed that Atypical had been renewed for its fourth and final season at the start of 2020. The final episodes will premiere at some point in 2021.

6) Ozark

The final season of Ozark was confirmed back in June 2020, with Netflix confirming that season 4 will be split into two parts, consisting of 7 episodes each. It's not yet known when the first part of the final season will air but fans could expect it towards the end of 2021.

7) Feel Good

In December 2020, Netflix renewed Mae Martin's Feel Good for a second and final season. Season 2 is expected to premiere at some point in 2021.

