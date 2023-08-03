Heartstopper season 2 soundtrack: Every song in the show revealed

By Katie Louise Smith

From Maggie Rogers and The 1975 to Carly Rae Jepsen and Taylor Swift, here's all the songs on the Heartstopper season 2 soundtrack.

Heartstopper season 2 is here! Nick and Charlie are back! We're going to Paris! And the bops are truly bopping!

Just like the first season, Heartstopper season 2 comes complete with an absolutely brilliant soundtrack featuring everything from bangers to ballads, and of course a few French bops because, when in Paris obviously, right?

Maggie Rogers, Wolf Alice, The 1975, Baby Queen, Christine and the Queens, Carly Rae Jepsen, Conan Gray... There's even an absolutely iconic Tegan and Sara throwback in there for good measure.

And yes, the rumours are true, there is a Taylor Swift song on the soundtrack. Scroll to episode 8 below to find out which one.

Here's every song on the Heartstopper season 2 soundtrack

Heartstopper season 2 soundtrack: All the songs in the show. Picture: Netflix

Heartstopper season 2, episode 1 songs

Maggie Rogers - ‘Shatter’

Fitz and the Tantrums - ‘Out Of My League’

Julia Jacklin - ‘Pressure To Party’

Wolf Alice - ‘The Beach’

Heartstopper season 2, episode 2 songs

mxmtoon - ‘coming of age’

Carmody - ‘Paradise’

Tegan and Sara - ‘You Wouldn’t Like Me’

Heartstopper season 2, episode 3 songs

Vistas - ‘Retrospect’

Metronomy & Bratty - ‘Things Will Be Fine (Bratty Remix)’

The 1975 - ‘The Sound’

Françoise Hardy - ‘Le Temps de L’amour’

Bad Smith - ‘miss u’

beabadoobee - ‘Lovesong’

Heartstopper season 2, episode 4 songs

Hatchie - ‘Obsessed’

Hervé - ‘Trésor’

Alexia Gredy - ‘Un peu plus sovent’

mxmtoon- ‘Mona Lisa’

Miya Folick - ‘Freak Out’

Every song on the Heartstopper season 2 soundtrack. Picture: Netflix

Heartstopper season 2, episode 5 songs

Baby Queen - ‘Nobody Really Cares’

Christine and the Queens - ‘Doesn’t Matter (Voleur de soleil)'

Cavetown - ‘Fall In Love With A Girl (feat. Orla Gartland)'

Gabrielle Aplin - ‘Never Be the Same’

Heartstopper season 2, episode 6 songs

Louane - ‘On était beau’

Wolf Alice - ‘Bros’

Alfie Templeman - ‘3D Feelings’

Dayglow - ‘Then It All Goes Away’

Lucy Dacus - ‘Hot & Heavy’

Baby Queen - ‘Pretty Girl Lie’

Holly Humberstone - ‘Deep End’

Heartstopper season 2, episode 7 songs

Caroline Rose - ‘Cry!’

Conan Gray - ‘Crush Culture’

Carmody - ‘Skin’

Wolf Alice - ‘Blush’

Heartstopper season 2, episode 8 songs

Baby Queen - ‘Colours of You’

Carly Rae Jepsen - ‘Run Away With Me’

Neon Capital & Kinck - ‘Young’

Let’s Eat Grandma - ‘Happy New Year’

The Cure - ‘Just Like Heaven’ (Cover)

Taylor Swift - ‘seven’

Wasia Project - ‘ur so pretty’

