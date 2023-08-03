Heartstopper season 3: Release date, cast, trailers, plot and book spoilers
3 August 2023, 15:31
Will there be a Heartstopper season 3? Here's everything we know about the future of the teen drama.
Heartstopper is officially back and Narlie season is in full swing, but people are already desperate for Heartstopper season 3.
Heartstopper season 2 adds to the drama and romance of season 1. Nick and Charlie are officially a couple, Tao and Elle are exploring their feelings for each other and Darcy and Tara's relationship is put to the test. There are also key storylines for Isaac, Imogen and Ben. Not to mention, there are a couple of brand new characters for fans to fall in love with.
Just like season 1, the season 2 finale has left fans wanting more. Will there be a Heartstopper season 3 though? Here's all the information we know so far about Heartstopper season 3 including the release date, cast, trailers, plot details and spoilers from the graphic novels.
Has Heartstopper been renewed for season 3?
The first season of Heartstopper was so popular that Netflix renewed the teen drama for two more seasons one month after season 1 debuted. In other words, Heartstopper season 3 was confirmed all the way back in May 2022.
At the time, the official Heartstopper Instagram account, shared an illustration of Nick and Charlie with the caption: "We’re back again (and again!) for 2 more seasons of Heartstopper!"
Filming on Heartstopper season 3 is yet to begin but we'll let you know as soon as it starts.
When does Heartstopper season 3 come out?
As it stands, Netflix are yet to reveal when they intend to release Heartstopper season 3. However, given that the show has already been renewed for another season, it seems likely that fans won't have to wait too long for more. There was a 16-month gap between seasons 1 and 2 so our bet is that season 3 will air by around December 2024.
Just like seasons 1 and 2, we imagine that Heartstopper season 3 will have 8 episodes.
WARNING: HEARTSTOPPER SEASON 2 SPOILERS BELOW
Who will be in the Heartstopper season 3 cast?
As it stands, no casting information for Heartstopper season 3 has been revealed but we imagine that, just like season 1, all of the main cast will return. With Elle at art school now, it's also likely that some more new characters will be introduced.
Here's who we expect to see in Heartstopper season 3:
- Kit Connor as Nick
- Joe Locke as Charlie
- William Gao as Tao
- Yasmin Finney as Elle
- Corinna Brown as Tara
- Kizzy Edgell as Darcy
- Tobie Donovan as Isaac
- Jenny Walser as Tori
- Fisayo Akinade as Mr Ajayi
- Chetna Pandya as Coach Singh
- Olivia Colman as Sarah
- Rhea Norwood as Imogen
We also imagine that Nima Taleghani will be back as Mr Farouk now that his romance with Mr Ajayi is heating up. Elsewhere, we wouldn't be surprised if Bradley Riches returns as James and we see more of Jack Barton as Nick's older brother David.
Has Sebastian Croft left Heartstopper?
Whether or not Sebastian Croft comes back as Ben Hope is yet to be seen. At the end of season 1, Ben reveals that he isn't going back to Truham for sixth form so it appears this his story is over.
We'll let you know when Sebastian confirms if he's left Heartstopper or not.
Heartstopper season 3: What happens in the graphic novel?
Given that Heartstopper season 2 was based on Heartstopper: Volume 3, we reckon that season 3 will take inspiration from Heartstopper: Volume 4. Just like the other seasons, it's likely that Netflix will expand on the story in the book and give us more new Heartstopper storylines.
The graphic novel picks up right where season 3 leaves off. Charlie wants to tell Nick "I love you" and Nick feels the same way but Charlie's struggling with his eating disorder and Nick is struggling with his relationship with his dad. We expect season 3 will bring this to life.
Elsewhere, it's possible that season 3 will develop the stories of Nick and Charlie's friends even further. Can Tao and Elle can make a long distance relationship work? Will Isaac come out as asexual? Will Tara come out to her mother?
We'll let you know as soon as the cast and crew reveal more about what's to come.
