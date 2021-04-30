Olivia Rodrigo and Joshua Bassett release new duet for High School Musical: The Musical: The Series

By Sam Prance

'Even When / The Best Part' will appear on the High School Musical: The Musical: The Series season 2 soundtrack.

Olivia Rodrigo and Joshua Bassett have teamed up to drop their second High School Musical: The Musical: The Series duet.

High School Musical: The Musical: The Series fans will already know that Olivia Rodrigo and Joshua Bassett first met on the show playing love interests Nini and Ricky. Since then, Olivia and Joshua have allegedly dated each other and broken up in real life. Fans even think that Olivia's hit songs 'Drivers License' and 'Deja Vu' were inspired by her split with Joshua.

However, in spite of their rumoured off-screen drama, Olivia and Joshua are still the lead actors of the HSMTMTS cast and they finished filming season 2 together earlier this year. Now, ahead of season 2 debuting next month, Olivia and Joshua have released the first song from the soundtrack.

READ MORE: Joshua Bassett praises Olivia Rodrigo’s Deja Vu following rumours that it’s about him

Olivia Rodrigo and Joshua Bassett release new duet for High School Musical: The Series season 2. Picture: Group LA/Disney Channel via Getty Images, Disney

HSMTMTS season 2 sees Nini leave East High to study at the Youth Actors Conservatory. As a result, Nini and Ricky have to try and make a long-distance relationship work and 'Even When / The Best Part' is a duet in which Nini and Ricky sing over the phone about how much they love each other even though they're miles away from each other physically.

'Even When / The Best Part' is the second duet Olivia and Joshua have recorded for HSMTMTS. In season 1, they co-wrote 'Just for a Moment' for the show. However, unlike 'Just for a Moment' neither Olivia nor Joshua co-wrote 'Even When / The Best Part' and, as it stands, neither star has acknowledged the song on their social media accounts.

The first episode of High School Musical: The Musical: The Series season 2 drops May 14 on Disney+. We can't wait to see it and hear the rest of the soundtrack.