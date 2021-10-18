Is Love really dead in You season 3? Victoria Pedretti explains the ending

By Sam Prance

Here's what happens to Joe Goldberg and Love Quinn in You season 3.

You season 3 is finally here and viewers are wondering what the ending means for Joe Goldberg and his partner Love Quinn.

The third season of You sees serial killers Joe and Love move to the suburbs in a bid to give their baby boy a normal life and leave their murderous pasts behind them. However, it turns out that parenthood hasn't changed Joe and Love all that much and it doesn't take long before even more people end up dead at the hands of our favourite criminal couple on television.

The finale is so shocking that fans are wondering if there's more to it. Now, Victoria Pedretti, who plays Love, has let slip what she thinks about the ending and what it means for both Love and Joe in future seasons of the hit Netflix show.

Does Love die in You season 3? WARNING: SPOILERS BELOW

Is Love really dead in You season 3? Victoria Pedretti explains the ending. Picture: Netflix

In the You season 3 finale, Joe and Love have both worked out that they have cheated on each other. In response, Love decides to temporarily paralyse Joe with poison and kill Marienne, the kind librarian with whom he's had an affair. She then hopes that they can resolve their marital issues. However, after seeing Marienne with her child, she decides not to kill her.

Love then chooses to kill Joe and become a single mother. However, just as she is about to decapitate Joe, he poisons her by injecting wolf's-bane into her leg. Joe then frames Love with his murder by chopping off his toes and writing a suicide email as her, before burning their house down with Love's lifeless body inside.

Some fans have speculated that, because you don't see Love's body actually burn to death that she could have escaped and still be alive. However, show-runner Sera Gamble told Newsweek: "She is lying there [dead]. I'm not trying to be 'was there a parachute under that seat in the airplane?' She is [dead]."

Sera added: "We've done that before with Candace but you know, there were questions you could ask about that. I feel like you literally watch every second of her [Love] dying, right on the screen. I love that people will always have questions and I think that that's really satisfying to me as somebody who's working with something and trying to surprise people."

Meanwhile, Victoria Pedretti revealed: "I'm pretty sure we had an understanding about how Love's story was going to end before I even signed on to the show, so I've been prepared."

However, she also said she would love to return dead or alive in season 4: "Hell yeah. I love my job and I love the people that I've met and had the pleasure of working with through this. I wouldn't pass up the opportunity to come back."

In other words, it looks like, just like Beck, Candace and Delilah, Love is now gone for good but, as we all know nothing's certain in the You universe.

