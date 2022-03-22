Andrew Garfield responds to Spider-Man: No Way Home being snubbed by the Oscars

22 March 2022, 13:07

Jazmin Duribe

By Jazmin Duribe

Spider-Man: No Way Home only received one 2022 Oscar nomination.

Andrew Garfield has revealed what he really thinks about Spider-Man: No Way Home being snubbed by the Oscars.

In December 2021, Marvel dropped Spider-Man: No Way Home and it was a cultural reset. The final movie in Tom Holland's Spider-Man trilogy broke box office records, received rave reviews from critics and became the sixth highest-grossing film of all time.

However, despite the movie's commercial success, Spider-Man didn't clean up at the Oscars like people expected it to. Spider-Man has been nominated in the Best Visual Effects category at the Academy Awards, which will take place on March 27. Spider-Man will compete against Shang Chi And the Legend of the Ten RingsDuneFree Guy and No Time To Die.

READ MORE: Will Spider-Man: No Way Home be on Disney Plus? How to watch online

Andrew Garfield responds to Spider-Man: No Way Home being snubbed by the Oscars. Picture: Alamy

Fans were incredibly confused by the fact that Spider-Man had not been recognised in the Best Picture category and now Andrew, who had a cameo in the film alongside original Peter Parker Tobey Maguire, has addressed the Oscars snub.

In a new interview with the Daily Telegraph, Andrew was asked about his reaction to No Way Home not being recognised with a nomination.

He said: "I don't know. I mean, it's the sixth-biggest movie in the history of movies. Making a film that a gajillion people want to see together is a miracle. Making a film that an awarding body loves is also a miracle. Sometimes those miracles overlap, and sometimes they don't. But I personally feel pretty satisfied with the audience response. I think that's plenty."

The actor also missed out on a BAFTA nomination for Tick, Tick... Boom! but he did manage to earn himself a nomination for Best Actor at the Oscars. The same thing has actually happened to Olivia Colman this year too. Olivia has been nominated for Best Actress In A Leading Role for The Lost Daughter, but she failed to get a BAFTA nod.

Marvel Studios, Sony Entertainment

He continued: "Honestly, how some people vote is none of my business. I think they acknowledged some great people. Do I think Olivia Colman gave one of the best performances of the year? Yes, I do."

