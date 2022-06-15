Chris Evans says he's "happy" Lightyear's same-sex kiss was restored following backlash

By Jazmin Duribe

"It’s tough to not be a little frustrated that it even has to be a topic of discussion. That it is this kind of 'news'."

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Chris Evans has addressed the restoration of the same-sex kiss in his upcoming movie Lightyear after it was banned in 14 countries.

In case you didn't know, Chris plays iconic Toy Story character Buzz Lightyear in the film, which tells Buzz's origin story. But earlier this year, it came out that Disney and Pixar decided to remove a same-sex kiss between Alicia Hawthorne (voiced by Uzo Aduba) and her wife.

However, following backlash from employees over Disney censoring LGBTQ representation or "overtly gay affection" in their films, the kiss was reinstated.

READ MORE: Pixar reinstates same-sex kiss in Lightyear following backlash

Chris Evans says he's "happy" Lightyear's same-sex kiss was restored following backlash. Picture: Dave J Hogan/Getty Images, Disney Pixar

Because of this, the film has been banned in multiple countries around the world. 14 countries including the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Indonesia, Egypt, Lebanon and Malaysia will not show the movie. The UAE's Media Regulatory Office said that the film was a "violation of the country’s media content standards".

China could soon be added to the list as Lightyear producer Galyn Susman said the country requested that the film is edited, which Disney refused.

But despite the homophobic backlash, Chris says he's happy the kiss will be featured in the movie. "I mean, it’s great. As great as it is — and you know, I’ve been asked the question a few times — it’s nice, and it’s wonderful, it makes me happy," Chris explained in an interview with Variety. "It’s tough to not be a little frustrated that it even has to be a topic of discussion. That it is this kind of 'news'.

"The goal is that we can get to a point where it is the norm, and that this doesn’t have to be some uncharted waters, that eventually this is just the way it is. That representation across the board is how we make films."

Chris continued: "Look, it’s an honor to be a part of something that is taking those steps, but the goal is to look back on this time and just be shocked that it took us this long to get there."

The kiss occurs between Alicia (pictured) and her wife. Picture: Disney Pixar

You can catch Chris in Lightyear when it hits theatres on June 17.