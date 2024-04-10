Drake Bell defends his mother after backlash following 'Quiet On Set' interview

Drake Bell confirms Josh Peck has reached out to him following backlash

By Katie Louise Smith

"I do feel there's a lot of people after the doc going after my mom a bit."

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Drake Bell has defended his mother after she was hit with intense backlash following the ‘Quiet On Set’ docuseries.

In case you haven’t been keeping up with the latest news, ‘Quiet On Set: The Dark Side of Kids TV’ levelled a series of new allegations against Nickelodeon show runner Dan Schneider – including inappropriate behaviour and dynamics on his sets.

In the doc, Drake identifies himself as the unnamed minor at the centre of the 2004 sexual assault conviction of former Nickelodeon dialogue coach Brian Peck.

Over the past few weeks, Drake has been opening up about the reaction to him coming forward with his story. He’s defended former co-star Josh Peck after fans slammed Josh for not responding. He’s explained why he hoped telling his story would help his father “stop putting the blame on himself”.

And now he’s defending his mum, Robin Dodson.

READ MORE: Josh Peck breaks silence on Drake Bell amid Nickelodeon allegations

Drake Bell has defended his mother following backlash to 'Quiet On Set'. Picture: Investigation Discovery, Paul Archuleta/FilmMagic

Drake’s mum Robin was hit with a barrage of negative comments after the docuseries aired, with people accusing her of allowing Brian Peck to get close to Drake.

Drake’s father Joe was his manager before Brian Peck caused a rift between the two. Drake’s mum then took over and became his manager after Drake said he didn't want his dad to manage him anymore.

Speaking in the final episode of ‘Quiet On Set’, Drake opened up about his relationship with his mother today, and made it clear that the only person to blame is Brian Peck.

He said: "I do feel there's a lot of people after the doc going after my mom a bit. But if you were in that situation at that time, Brian was so good at what he was doing. He was so calculated."

"He knew exactly what to say, how to say it, what to do, the image to portray, everything." Drake added. "I completely understand how he just pulled the wool over everyone's eyes. It's tragic."

Drake Bell was abused by Nickelodeon dialogue coach Brian Peck while working on The Amanda Show. Picture: Alamy

Speaking about how he thinks Peck was able to get away with what he did to Drake, he also said: "I think Brian got a sense that my dad was on the watch and so he started to really drive a wedge between my dad and me."

"My mom and my dad had a very tumultuous relationship. They did not get along and I think Brian saw that," he continued.

Drake’s father Joe, who is also part of the docuseries, believes Peck “absolutely tricked” Drake’s mother Robin after he warned her about letting Drake getting too close to Peck.

To end on a positive note, Drake has shared that he is now on fantastic terms with both of his parents, calling his relationship with his dad “amazing” and his relationship with his mother “incredible”.

Read more here: