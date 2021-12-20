Emily in Paris season 3: Release date, cast, spoilers and news about the Netflix show

By Sam Prance

Will there be an Emily in Paris season 3 on Netflix? Here's everything you need to know about the future of the show.

We are just days away from Emily in Paris season 2 coming out on Netflix but will there be a third season of the hit TV show?

Whether you love it or hate it, there's no denying that Emily in Paris is one of Netflix's most popular series. Viewers can't get enough of Emily (Lily Collins) and her Parisian antics. The drama follows Emily as she moves from America to Paris to take on a social media job at a French marketing firm. From the romance to the chaos, it's impossible not to binge-watch it.

With that in mind, it's no surprise that people are already desperate for Netflix to film more Emily in Paris. Here's everything you need to know about Emily in Paris season 3, including the release date, cast, trailer, spoilers and news about what to expect from it.

When does Emily in Paris season 3 come out on Netflix?

Emily in Paris season 3: Release date, cast, spoilers and news about the Netflix show. Picture: Netflix

Have Netflix renewed Emily in Paris for season 3?

As it stands, Netflix are yet to officially renew Emily in Paris for a third season. However, this isn't a bad sign. Netflix usually wait up to two months after a season of a show comes out before announcing if they will be renewing it. Taking this into consideration, it's possible that we won't know if Emily in Paris is coming back until around March 2022.

Speaking about the future of the show to Glamour, Lily Collins said: "I really hope people laugh and smile and get to have the same feelings of escapism and fun that they did the first season. I hope viewers find more of themselves in different characters, and feel seen and represented in the show."

She then added: "And I hope that we get a Season 3, because I really hope we get to come back and do this again."

Given how popular the series is, we imagine that season 3 is definitely on the cards.

When is the Emily in Paris season 3 release date?

Again this will all depend on whether or not Netflix renews the show. As it stands, there's no official release date for Emily in Paris season 3 just yet. However, season 1 came out on October 20th, 2020 and season 2 comes out on December 20th, 2021. With this in mind, we reckon that season 3 will come out around a year later than season 2. Our bet is December 2022.

Seeing as seasons 1 and 2 are both 10 episodes long, it seems likely that season 3 will also have 10 episodes.

Will there be an Emily in Paris season 3 on Netflix? Picture: Netflix

Who will be in the Emily in Paris season 3 cast?

While there's no concrete information just yet, we imagine that all of our Emily in Paris faves will be back for more drama. In other words, expect to see Lily Collins (Emily), Lucas Bravo (Gabriel), Camille Razat (Camille), Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu (Sylvie), Samuel Arnold (Julien), Bruno Gouery (Luc) and Ashley Park (Mindy) all return.

Not to mention, there will likely be plenty of new characters to fall in love with.

What will happen in Emily in Paris season 3?

This all depends on how Emily in Paris season 2 unfolds. We'll be updating this post as soon as the second season comes out and more information from the cast and creators is revealed. Something tells us that a lot more drama between Emily, Gabriel and the employees of Savoir awaits.

Who will be in the Emily in Paris season 3 cast? Picture: Netflix

Is there an Emily in Paris season 3 trailer yet?

There isn't an Emily in Paris season 3 trailer at the moment but we shall update you as soon as there is one.

