Freddie Prinze Jr. reveals why he refuses to act with Sarah Michelle Gellar again

6 December 2021, 17:18

By Sam Prance

The last movie the celebrity couple starred in together was Scooby-Doo 2: Monsters Unleashed.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Freddie Prinze Jr. has opened up about why we will never see him and Sarah Michelle Gellar act on screen together again.

It's safe to say that Sarah Michelle Gellar and Freddie Prinze Jr. are one of the cutest celebrity couples of all time. The stars first met on the set of I Know What You Did Last Summer and later began dating in 2000. The pair got married in 2002 and have been inseparable ever since. Sarah and Freddie have even starred in both live-action Scooby-Doo films together.

However, in spite of their acting history and unbreakable bond, Freddie and Sarah refuse to reunite on TV or in a movie.

READ MORE: 23 wild facts about the Scooby-Doo movies we bet you didn’t know

Freddie Prinze Jr. reveals why he refuses to act with Sarah Michelle Gellar again
Freddie Prinze Jr. reveals why he refuses to act with Sarah Michelle Gellar again. Picture: @sarahmgellar via Instagram, Collection Christophel / Alamy Stock Photo

Speaking to ET Canada about whether or not he would ever star in another film with Sarah, Freddie revealed that they won't act with each other on-screen again. He explained: "We only worked together while we were together on Scooby-Doo, and otherwise neither one of us, I felt, thought it would be very interesting for us to be in a job together."

Freddie then continued: "I don’t think it’s that exciting to watch two people struggle to be together when, you know, they’re going home together at the end of the night." In other words, it seems like Freddie thinks that their real-life romance would affect how people view them acting together on screen.

via GIPHY

BRB - crying at the thought that we'll never see Freddie and Sarah play Fred and Daphne in a live-action Scooby-Doo 3.

Listen to Charlie Craggs and NoseBleedFitz talk about their coming out journeys

This week on the Coming Out Chats podcast, trans activist Charlie Craggs and TikTok superstar NoseBleedFitz open up about their coming out journeys, their experiences accessing health care in the UK, staying in touch with teachers, and drawing strength from the trans community. 

Latest TV & Film

See more Latest TV & Film

Chrishell and Jason: All the clues they were together in Selling Sunset season 4

6 moments that hinted Chrishell and Jason were secretly dating in Selling Sunset season 4

Selling Sunset

RuPaul’s Drag Race's first cishet queen responds to backlash over her casting

RuPaul’s Drag Race's first cishet queen responds to backlash over her casting

RuPaul's Drag Race

Tom Holland will play Fred Astaire in upcoming biopic

Tom Holland set to play legendary dancer Fred Astaire in new movie
Selling Sunset's Jason and Chrishell kept their romance secret in season 4

Jason Oppenheim reveals why he and Chrishell kept their romance secret in Selling Sunset season 4

Selling Sunset

Gavin Leatherwood: "I just really wanted to be Legolas" | My Life in 20

Gavin Leatherwood: 'I was obsessed with Gilmore Girls...I blame my mom, sis and granny for that' | My Life in 20

Features

Trending on PopBuzz

Todrick Hall.

Todrick Hall says his friend broke into his home and stole $150,000 worth of items

Celeb

Trisha Paytas TikTok.

Trisha Paytas called out by Holocaust survivor for Hanukkah TikTok series

YouTubers

How to do the TikTok AI Painting trend

How to do the AI Painting Song trend on TikTok and what app to use

TikTok

JoJo Siwa.

JoJo Siwa's daring red carpet look has left everyone stunned

Celeb

Here's what the term "lick and go" actually means…

What does 'lick and go' mean? The Selling Sunset phrase explained

Selling Sunset

More TV & Film

The Umbrella Academy

Stranger Things

American Horror Story

You

Sex Education

RuPaul's Drag Race

On My Block

Riverdale