Freddie Prinze Jr. reveals why he refuses to act with Sarah Michelle Gellar again

By Sam Prance

The last movie the celebrity couple starred in together was Scooby-Doo 2: Monsters Unleashed.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Freddie Prinze Jr. has opened up about why we will never see him and Sarah Michelle Gellar act on screen together again.

It's safe to say that Sarah Michelle Gellar and Freddie Prinze Jr. are one of the cutest celebrity couples of all time. The stars first met on the set of I Know What You Did Last Summer and later began dating in 2000. The pair got married in 2002 and have been inseparable ever since. Sarah and Freddie have even starred in both live-action Scooby-Doo films together.

However, in spite of their acting history and unbreakable bond, Freddie and Sarah refuse to reunite on TV or in a movie.

READ MORE: 23 wild facts about the Scooby-Doo movies we bet you didn’t know

Freddie Prinze Jr. reveals why he refuses to act with Sarah Michelle Gellar again. Picture: @sarahmgellar via Instagram, Collection Christophel / Alamy Stock Photo

Speaking to ET Canada about whether or not he would ever star in another film with Sarah, Freddie revealed that they won't act with each other on-screen again. He explained: "We only worked together while we were together on Scooby-Doo, and otherwise neither one of us, I felt, thought it would be very interesting for us to be in a job together."

Freddie then continued: "I don’t think it’s that exciting to watch two people struggle to be together when, you know, they’re going home together at the end of the night." In other words, it seems like Freddie thinks that their real-life romance would affect how people view them acting together on screen.

via GIPHY

BRB - crying at the thought that we'll never see Freddie and Sarah play Fred and Daphne in a live-action Scooby-Doo 3.

This week on the Coming Out Chats podcast, trans activist Charlie Craggs and TikTok superstar NoseBleedFitz open up about their coming out journeys, their experiences accessing health care in the UK, staying in touch with teachers, and drawing strength from the trans community.