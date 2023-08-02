Heartstopper season 2 release time: Here's what time it comes out on Netflix

By Katie Louise Smith

Heartstopper season 2 will be released on Netflix on August 3rd at midnight PST. Here is what time it will be released in your country, including the US, UK, Brazil, India, Australia and more.

They're back! It's almost time to dive back in with Charlie and Nick's love story with Heartstopper season 2 – but what time does it come out on Netflix?

Heartstopper season 2, starring our faves Joe Locke and Kit Connor, is just hours away from dropping onto our screens. The second season will pick up where season 1 left off, and will see Charlie and Nick's relationship develop even further. There's also a little trip to Paris to look forward to and plenty of other hints of romance between the other characters. Tao and Elle, anyone?!

Heartstopper season 2 arrives on Netflix worldwide on Thursday August 3rd. As usual, Netflix will release the full series at midnight Pacific Time. The exact time that all eight new episodes will appear on your personal Netflix account, however, will depend on where you live in the world.

Here's a helpful list of release times so you know exactly when Heartstopper season 2 is available to stream.

What time does Heartstopper season 2 come out on Netflix?

Heartstopper season 2 release time: Here's when the show is released on Netflix. Picture: Netflix

Heartstopper season 2 release times: Here's when it comes out in your country

Heartstopper season 2 will be released on Thursday, August 3rd at 12AM Pacific Time (PT). The exact time that it's released in your country will depend on where you live in the world and what time zone you live in.

Here are the Heartstopper season 2 release times for a handful of major time zones, countries and cities:

United States (PT) - 12:00 AM

United States (ET) - 03:00 AM

Canada - 3:00 AM (Toronto), 12:00 AM (Vancouver)

Brazil (Rio De Janiero) - 4:00 AM

United Kingdom (BST) - 8:00 AM

Europe (Central European Time) - 9:00 AM

Europe (Eastern European Time) - 10:00 AM

South Africa (Cape Town, Central Africa Time) - 9:00 AM

India (New Delhi) - 12:30 PM

Indonesia (Jakarta) - 2:00 PM

Philippines (Manila) - 3:00 PM

Hong Kong - 3:00 PM

Singapore - 3:00 PM

Australia - 3:00 PM (Perth), 5:00 PM (Sydney)

Japan (Tokyo) - 4:00 PM

New Zealand (Auckland) - 7:00 PM

Heartstopper season 2 will be released on Thursday August 3rd at 12AM PST. Picture: Netflix

Heartstopper season 2 plot: What happens in Heartstopper season 2?

The official synopsis for Heartstopper season 2 reads as follows: "Nick and Charlie navigate their new relationship; Tara and Darcy face unforeseen challenges and Tao and Elle work out if they can ever be more than just friends.

With exams on the horizon, a school trip to Paris and a prom to plan, the gang has a lot to juggle as they journey through the next stages of life, love and friendship."

In an interview with TUDUM, Alice Oseman revealed that season 2 is predominantly based on Volume 3 of the graphic novel series – with some new stuff added in for the show.

"Season 2 is based on Volume 3. So we had a good foundation. But there’s not enough in the book to take a whole season of TV, so there had to be a lot of creation of new stuff."

Heartstopper season 2 episodes: How many episodes are there?

There are eight episodes in Heartstopper season 2 – same as season 1. The episode titles are as follows:

'Out' 'Family' 'Promise' 'Challenge' 'Heat' 'Truth/Dare' 'Sorry' 'Perfect'

