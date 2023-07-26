Is High School Musical 4: The Reunion a real movie? The new trailer explained

26 July 2023, 16:59

High School Musical- The Series confirms that Ryan Evans is gay in new teaser

By Sam Prance

The cast of High School Musical are back and High School Musical 4: The Reunion is officially happening...well, kind of.

Let's go, wildcats! High School Musical 4: The Reunion is on its way. What is it though and how does it relate to High School Musical: The Musical: The Series? Here's everything you need to know about the latest instalment of High School Musical.

Yesterday (Jul 25), Disney+ tweeted: "It’s time for the high school reunion we’ve all been waiting for." They also posted a clip of what appears to be a new High School Musical film called High School Musical 4: The Reunion. In the video, HSM cast members Corbin Bleu, Lucas Grabeel, Kaycee Stroh, Alyson Reed and Bart Johnson all reprise their iconic roles.

So is High School Musical 4: The Reunion a real movie and will Zac Efron, Vanessa Hudgens and Ashley Tisdale star in it?

Will there be a High School Musical 4?

Is High School Musical 4: The Reunion a real movie? The new trailer explained. Picture: Disney+, @vanessahudgens via Instagram

Unfortunately, for fans hoping for High School Musical 4, no official film is in the works right now. The Disney+ video is a clip from High School Musical: The Musical: The Series season 4. At the end of the video, the camera pans out to show that a fictional High School Musical 4 is being filmed in the High School Musical: The Musical: The Series universe.

Confused? Let's catch you up to speed. So High School Musical: The Musical: The Series is a 2019 Disney+ show inspired by the High School Musical films. Set at a fictionalised version of the school where High School Musical was filmed, the series follows a group of East High students who are putting on a production of High School Musical.

The show has since deviated from High School Musical with the students putting on productions of Beauty and the Beast and Frozen in seasons 2 and 3 respectively. However, season 4 is coming full circle. The fictional students will now play extras in a fictional film called High School Musical 4: The Reunion with the real HSM cast.

In season 4, Corbin Bleu, Lucas Grabeel, Kaycee Stroh, Alyson Reed and Bart Johnson will play themselves as though they're actually reuniting to film High School Musical 4: The Reunion at East High. So we'll get to see them both as themselves and as their HSM characters, just like the teaser video shows.

Will Zac Efron, Vanessa Hudgens and Ashley Tisdale be in High School Musical 4?

As it stands, Disney are yet to reveal whether or not Zac Efron, Vanessa Hudgens and Ashley Tisdale will be in High School Musical: The Musical: The Series season 4.

However, Zac and Vanessa have both sparked rumours that they will be in the new season. In 2022, they both shared Instagram posts of them both hanging outside the set of the show.

On top of that, in the new season 4 clip, Bart Johnson as Coach Bolton says: "Have we seen Sharpay, Troy or Gabriella?" Kaycee Stroh as Martha then responds: "Not yet coach. They have been silent in the group chat."

Could this be a teaser that Zac, Vanessa and Ashley will all show up or at least cameo at some point in season 4?

We'll have to wait until August 9th to find out whether a full High School Musical reunion is on the cards or not.

