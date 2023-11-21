Here's how Hunger Games' Jason Schwartzman 'improvised' his scenes as Lucky Flickerman

21 November 2023, 15:22 | Updated: 21 November 2023, 15:39

Rachel Zegler & Tom Blyth Try To Name Every Hunger Games Tribute | The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes

By Katie Louise Smith

"Francis gave me such freedom to come up with all these parts and bits and things, so they were sort of improvised but really, we came up with a lot of these things,"

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

As soon as Hunger Games fans heard that Lucky Flickerman, ancestor of the iconic Caesar Flickerman, was going to be in The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes, they were ready for whatever chaotic hosting shenanigans were headed their way. It's now safe to say that his depiction in the film adaptation well and truly paid off.

In Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes, fans are introduced to Capitol weatherman Lucky as the first ever Hunger Games host – and Jason Schwartzman's performance is brilliant.

Lucky cancelling a dinner reservation because the games were taking longer than expected? Squeezing in a brief weather report before being interrupted by another death in the arena? "If you're going to vomit, do it off camera." Completely tone-deaf and out of touch considering the circumstances... but hilarious, if the social media reactions are anything to go by.

Now, Jason has revealed that a lot of Lucky's hilarious one-liners were unscripted. Here's how the actor 'improvised' his scenes in the film, with the guidance of director Francis Lawrence.

Here's how Jason Schwartzman 'improvised' his scenes as Lucky Flickerman in The Hunger Games
Here's how Jason Schwartzman 'improvised' his scenes as Lucky Flickerman in The Hunger Games. Picture: Lionsgate

On the red carpet at the premiere, Jason spoke to Variety who asked him about his improvisational process when it came to delivering Lucky's quips and side comments while hosting the games.

While he clarified that it wasn't flat out "improvisation", a lot of those hilarious moments came from Jason himself, who was given freedom to change the script by director Francis Lawrence in order to come up with the majority of Lucky's interview and hosting dialogue.

"[Francis] gave me such freedom to come up with all these parts and bits and things, so they were sort of improvised but really, we came up with a lot of these things," Jason said. "He said just have something ready for every moment so that we could possibly cut to you."

"Me and Michael Lesslie, who's the writer, we wrote 50-something pages of ideas, and every morning and I’d go in with sheets of paper and talk to Francis at lunch. He’d pick everything. It wasn’t just like free-for-all. It was amazing."

Jason also had to learn magic in order to play Lucky, too. The weatherman-turned-Hunger Games host pulls out a handful of tricks throughout the movie, but after training with artist and magician, Tobias Dostal, Jason admits that he's still "terrible" at it.

Read more news about The Hunger Games here:

WATCH: Madison Beer breaks down Silence Between Songs track by track

Madison Beer Explains Every Song On 'Silence Between Songs' | Making The Album

Latest TV & Film

See more Latest TV & Film

Tom Blyth wants Hunger Games fans to "fall in love" with Snow in The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes

Tom Blyth wants Hunger Games fans to "fall in love" with Snow in The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes
How does Katniss know The Hanging Tree song? Lucy Gray's legacy explained

How does Katniss know 'The Hanging Tree' song? Hunger Games' Lucy Gray legacy explained

The Hunger Games' fifth film becomes the highest audience rated film in the franchise

The Hunger Games: Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes becomes highest rated movie in the franchise
Can Rachel Zegler sing? Here's why the Lucy Gray star chose to sing live for every single take

Hunger Games' Rachel Zegler sang live for every Lucy Gray singing scene

Does Lucy Gray die in The Hunger Games? Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes ending explained

Does Lucy Gray die in The Hunger Games? Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes ending explained

Trending on PopBuzz

Taylor Swift Reputation (Taylor's Version): Release date, easter eggs, vault tracks and news

When does Reputation (Taylor's Version) come out? Here's what Taylor Swift has teased so far

Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift The Eras Tour setlist: What songs will Taylor play?

Taylor Swift The Eras Tour setlist: All 45 songs played by Taylor revealed

Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift The Eras Tour setlist: All the surprise songs she's performed so far

Every surprise song performed on Taylor Swift's Eras Tour so far

Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift's 'Bigger Than The Whole Sky' performance reduces fans to tears

Taylor Swift tearfully sings 'Bigger Than The Whole Sky' in tribute to fans who died

Taylor Swift

Drag Race UK Kate Butch

Drag Race UK's Kate Butch responds to "Kate was robbed" comments after shock elimination

RuPaul's Drag Race

More TV & Film

Stranger Things

Euphoria

You

The Umbrella Academy

RuPaul's Drag Race

Sex Education

Exclusive Interviews

See more Exclusive Interviews

Ashnikko breaks down the lyrics for Weedkiller track by track

Olivia Rodrigo vs. 'The Most Impossible Olivia Rodrigo Quiz'

The Witcher cast reveal their fave Henry Cavill moments as he departs Netflix show

Jonas Brothers vs. 'The Tower Of Truth'