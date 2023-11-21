Hunger Games fans are thirsting over young Snow and everyone is conflicted

21 November 2023, 17:26

By Katie Louise Smith

"First Voldemort was hot when he was young and now President Snow too? I don’t know how much more of this I can take."

Alright, hands up if you thought young Coriolanus Snow was hot... and then immediately regretted it because you remembered he turns into an absolutely horrific, murderous dictator? I think we all did. We all did...

The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes is brave enough to ask the age old question: If villain bad, why sexy? The film sees the origins of the future-President of Panem, as he acts as a mentor to District 12 tribute Lucy Gray in the 10th Hunger Games.

Young Coriolanus is played by the incredibly talented Tom Blyth, who already managed to spark countless thirst edits on TikTok after the film's trailer was released back in April 2023. Now that the film has officially been released, that thirst is only growing.

Social media is now full of posts about people being attracted to young Snow and they're low key out of control.

READ MORE: Tom Blyth wants Hunger Games fans to "fall in love" with Snow in The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes

Young Coriolanus Snow thirst tweets are going viral and they're out of control
Young Coriolanus Snow thirst tweets are going viral and they're out of control. Picture: Lionsgate

Suzanne Collins, you are a menace!

It was the buzzcut. It was the buzzcut that did it.

He really had me in the first half, not gonna lie.

We are fighting for our lives over here.

Well, yes!

Do not let his love for Lucy Gray overshadow the fact that he turns into a nasty, nasty man!

Every single scene. Every. Single. Scene!

I'm crying.

They can't keep getting away with this!

It changes something... but we will NEVER forget what he did to Finnick!!!!

