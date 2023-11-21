Hunger Games fans are thirsting over young Snow and everyone is conflicted

Rachel Zegler & Tom Blyth Try To Name Every Hunger Games Tribute | The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes

By Katie Louise Smith

"First Voldemort was hot when he was young and now President Snow too? I don’t know how much more of this I can take."

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Alright, hands up if you thought young Coriolanus Snow was hot... and then immediately regretted it because you remembered he turns into an absolutely horrific, murderous dictator? I think we all did. We all did...

The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes is brave enough to ask the age old question: If villain bad, why sexy? The film sees the origins of the future-President of Panem, as he acts as a mentor to District 12 tribute Lucy Gray in the 10th Hunger Games.

Young Coriolanus is played by the incredibly talented Tom Blyth, who already managed to spark countless thirst edits on TikTok after the film's trailer was released back in April 2023. Now that the film has officially been released, that thirst is only growing.

Social media is now full of posts about people being attracted to young Snow and they're low key out of control.

READ MORE: Tom Blyth wants Hunger Games fans to "fall in love" with Snow in The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes

Young Coriolanus Snow thirst tweets are going viral and they're out of control. Picture: Lionsgate

Suzanne Collins, you are a menace!

i'll say this. president snow being sexy in his youth is crazy. like suzanne is kinda sick... — zae (@itszaeok) November 17, 2023

It was the buzzcut. It was the buzzcut that did it.

Fighting the urge to say “why he kinda…” throughout the Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes movie #HungerGames pic.twitter.com/bxllTDELpG — Antonella Pellegrino (@Antonella823) November 17, 2023

He really had me in the first half, not gonna lie.

not a spoiler BUT the amount of times i had to remind myself that coriolanus snow is actually president snow because he /almost/ had me feeling pity and sorry for him. that man is persuasive as fuck — ًًً (@dcurachel) November 16, 2023

We are fighting for our lives over here.

me after watching the ballad of songbirds and snakes: pic.twitter.com/ZFnllgpdd1 — cheesie (@cheddarplums) November 19, 2023

Well, yes!

girlies will be like "I hate toxic men" and then thirst after young president snow — kelsey barnes (@kelseyjbarnes) November 19, 2023

Do not let his love for Lucy Gray overshadow the fact that he turns into a nasty, nasty man!

Making president snow so fine was such an unfair choice, how am I meant to hate him when……….. pic.twitter.com/Tei2KR6Aoj — Rosie | These Murky Hells Out Now! (@RosieReaders) November 19, 2023

Every single scene. Every. Single. Scene!

me smiling and ‘aww’ing’ watching coryo in tbosas until i had to catch myself every second and remember that he’s crusty dusty president snow #TBOSAS pic.twitter.com/CEO0RRpUef — sof ✩ (@benchsoot) November 19, 2023

I'm crying.

people attracted to president snow in the new hunger games movie are gonna be so stoked when i tell them about a man who goes by the name eminem — adrian (@grandeures) November 19, 2023

They can't keep getting away with this!

first voldemort was hot when he was young and now president snow too? i don’t know how much more of this i can take — ally 🦋✨🎧⸆⸉ (@ally_sheehan) November 17, 2023

It changes something... but we will NEVER forget what he did to Finnick!!!!

They didn’t tell me President Snow was so fine in his youth .. this changes a lot pic.twitter.com/VMkDNb8qgW — Sean 🇵🇭 (@seanieboiiiii) November 19, 2023

Read more news about The Hunger Games here: