Jake T. Austin hints he will return for Wizards of Waverly Place reboot

29 January 2024, 15:26

David Henrie confirms Wizards of Waverly Place sequel is in the works

By Katie Louise Smith

"Wow! Am looking forward to getting together with my Wizards family."

For those of you worrying about whether or not Jake T. Austin would be returning to the Wizards of Waverly Place sequel reboot, we have good news.

Last week (Jan 18), Selena Gomez and David Henrie confirmed that a brand new Wizards series is on the way, with them reprising their roles as Alex and Justin Russo. (Selena will only appear in a guest star capacity.)

So far, only a pilot episode has been green-lit by Disney, and David and Selena are the only original cast members to have been confirmed to appear in it alongside a handful of newcomers. That news sparked a huge wave of concern amongst fans who desperately wanted to see the original cast return.

Now, it looks like we have a better idea of which original characters will be back if the series gets picked up to order, and Jake's Max Russo is amongst them.

Will Jake T. Austin be in the Wizards of Waverly Place reboot?
Will Jake T. Austin be in the Wizards of Waverly Place reboot? Picture: Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images, Disney Channel

On January 26th, a week after the news was confirmed, David Henrie and David DeLuise shared a photo of them posing with Selena and Maria Canals-Barrera. They captioned the photo: "The Russos ❤️🪄coming back"

David and Maria, who play the Russo parents Jerry and Theresa, were not previously announced to be returning in the pilot episode, but it appears as though they're hinting that they will be in the show if it gets picked up to series.

Sharing the image to his Instagram Story, Jake then hinted at his own return, writing: "Wow! Am looking forward to getting together with my Wizards family."

While Jake will not appear in the pilot episode, it also looks like fans will get to see what grown up Max is doing now if the full series is ordered.

Jake T. Austin hints at his return in Wizards of Waverly Place reboot
Jake T. Austin hints at his return in Wizards of Waverly Place reboot. Picture: via Instagram

After the news broke, a handful of former cast members, including David DeLuise, appeared to hint that they had no idea it was even happening. Zeke actor Dan Benson, who recently quit acting to start a career in the adult entertainment industry, shared his surprise reaction in a TikTok.

Responding to a fan who asked if the other members of the cast would be returning, David Henrie wrote: "We definitely plan on bringing back the original cast for the series order."

