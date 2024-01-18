Wizards of Waverly Place set to return with Selena Gomez and David Henrie

18 January 2024, 19:56

Selena Gomez gets emotional in Wizards reunion

By Katie Louise Smith

Selena will return as Alex Russo in guest star capacity, and will also executive produce the show.

It’s officially happening! A few years after confirming that talks were happening about a new Wizards of Waverley Place series, Selena Gomez and David Henrie have confirmed that Alex and Justin are returning in a brand new Wizards show.

The sequel series will be a continuation of the beloved Disney series. Selena will return as Alex Russo in the pilot (she is currently said to be returning in guest star capacity only), and the show will focus on David Henrie’s Justin.

David will be joined by new cast members Janice LeAnn Brown, Alkaio Thiele and Mimi Gianopulos.

Selena and David will also executive produce the series.

Selena Gomez and David Henrie reunite on new Wizards of Waverly Place series
Selena Gomez and David Henrie reunite on new Wizards of Waverly Place series. Picture: Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images, Dave Kotinsky/Getty Images for Breitling, Disney

The plot for the new series has also been revealed. Per Deadline, the show will “pick up after a mysterious incident at WizTech, where an adult Justin Russo has left his wizard powers behind, opting for a normal, human life with his wife and two sons.”

“But he gets a surprise when a powerful young wizard in need of training shows up at his door… and Justin must embrace his past to ensure the future of the Wizard World.”

Janice LeAnn Brown will play series lead Billie, a powerful young wizard Billie who is being mentored by Justin.

Alkaio Thiele will play Justin’s oldest son Roman, and Mimi Gianopulos will play Justin’s wife Giada.

It’s currently unclear if any other former cast members of the original series will reprise their roles. So far, no one else has been confirmed to return.

David Henrie has, however, said he wants to bring back the entire original cast for the new series.

