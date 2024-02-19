Joey King shuts down "hate-fuelled rumours" about her and Gypsy Rose Blanchard

By Katie Louise Smith

Joey confirmed that she and Gypsy finally had a private conversation following her portrayal in The Act series.

Joey King famously portrayed Gypsy Rose Blanchard in Hulu's The Act, but she did not speak with her before taking on the role. Now, the actress has shared she has finally been able to have a private conversation with Gypsy.

Back in 2019, Joey garnered critical acclaim and several award nominations for her portrayal of Gypsy. The real Gypsy, however, was not a fan of the series. While still in prison, Gypsy called out the Hulu series, revealing she was never approached by team nor did she consent for it to be made.

As a result, a lot of speculation has surfaced online that suggests Gypsy might have some kind of negative feeling towards Joey.

Speaking to Variety, Joey has now confirmed that the two have spoken since Gypsy's release, and Joey quashed any speculation that there might be any "ill will" or animosity between them.

Joey King confirms she and Gypsy Rose have had a private conversation following her portrayal in The Act. Picture: Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images, Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

"She and I have privately talked a little bit, which has been really nice," Joey told Variety. The snippet of her interview was shared ahead of the release of an upcoming episode of the 'Just for Variety' podcast.

Joey declined to share what the two spoke about, but she did confirm that there is no "beef" between the two of them. Dispelling the "hate-fuelled rumours," Joey said: "Having that private conversation with her was really lovely. We both know that there’s absolutely no ill will towards one another."

"I really appreciated that we got to say those things to each other that were just really sweet and supportive because people are stupid and people assume whatever they want, and people are just going to make up stuff because it’s funny to them.”

She continued: "There was no air to clear at all. There was nothing wrong. But it was nice to just connect for a minute. I think it’s so great that she’s free and she can really start her life now."

While she has criticised the Hulu series, Gypsy has never actually shared anything negative about Joey. In fact, she has previously stated that she liked the fact she played her in the show.

Joey King did not speak to Gypsy Rose Blanchard before playing her in The Act. Picture: Alamy

While Joey might have portrayed Gypsy in The Act, Gypsy herself has someone else in mind if she were to tell her story in her own way, in a future project.

"It's funny, because I always wanted Millie Bobby Brown to play me," she told Access Hollywood earlier this year. "I think she'd be good at playing me," she said with a laugh, before adding: "I always had you in mind!"

In the same interview, Gypsy also mentioned Joey's portrayal of her, and revealed that she thought she did a good job of mimicking her distinctive voice.

"I'm sure that Joey King did an amazing job playing me. I actually heard an audio clip of her doing my voice, and I think she got it spot-on," she added.

