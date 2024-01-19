Rachel McAdams reveals she almost had a role in new Mean Girls movie

19 January 2024, 16:24

Christopher Briney originally passed on Mean Girls role

By Katie Louise Smith

"Tina and I sort of dabbled with a few ideas... I was really down for whatever she wanted to do."

OG Regina George actress Rachel McAdams has revealed how close she came to having a small role in the new Mean Girls film.

Aside from Tiny Fey (Ms. Norbury), Tim Meadows (Principal Duvall) and one other surprise appearance (!), no other original cast members appear in the film. The new cast do an absolutely stellar job taking on those iconic roles and breathing fresh humour into them, but some fans still wish a few more OG cast members could have made a cheeky little cameo.

Tina has already revealed why some of those cameos didn't work out... and Rachel has also explained how plans for her to appear in the film fell through.

In an interview with Variety back in December 2023, Rachel revealed that she and Tina Fey had tried to figure out a way to have her appear in the new version of the film. Unfortunately, things didn't work out.

"Tina and I sort of dabbled with a few ideas, but it was tough to make it all work in the end," she said. "I was really down for whatever she wanted to do."

She added: "I think the direction it went in will be fantastic and I cannot wait to see it."

Tina also recently discussed why the OG plastics didn't end up making cameos or playing different roles in the film. Basically, they were all too busy and just couldn't make it work.

"Paramount was like, 'Can you get any of the original ladies? And I was like, 'I can't fit five people in,'" Tina told Entertainment Weekly. In another interview with The New York Times, Tina added: "We'll never know [what their roles would have looked like]. They're busy people, so it didn't come together, but we tried, and we all love each other."

A few years ago, Rachel said that she would love to one day reprise her role as Regina George and dive into where she would be now as an adult.

When asked which of her characters she would play again if ever she had the opportunity, Rachel said: "I always want to go back and do all of them again. You really fall in love with them. I mean, it would be fun to play Regina George later in life and see where life took her after Mean Girls."

She echoed the same sentiments in a 2016 interview with E!, teasing that she thinks Regina would have had a few babies by now and they would have been "plotting her demise in the womb."

