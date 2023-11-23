Melissa Barrera says she will not be silenced after being fired from Scream 7

By Sam Prance

Spyglass fired Melissa Barrera from Scream 7 after she spoke out in support of Palestine.

Melissa Barrera has released a statement after she was removed from Scream 7 for her comments on Israel and Palestine.

Earlier this week (Nov 21), Variety confirmed that Melissa Barrera had been fired from Scream 7. The news came shortly after Melissa shared an article accusing the Israeli government of "genocide"on Instagram. Spyglass then told Variety that they have a "zero tolerance" policy for "antisemitism" and accused Melissa of making "false references to genocide".

Scream fans have since rushed to Melissa's defence and called out Spyglass for misinterpreting her comments. Now, Melissa has spoken out for the first time since her role as Sam Carpenter in Scream 7 was axed.

Melissa Barrera breaks her silence after being fired from Scream 7. Picture: Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images, Paramount Pictures via Alamy

Taking to Instagram stories last night (Nov 22), Melissa said: "First and foremost I condemn antisemitism and Islamophobia. I condemn hate and prejudice of any kind against any group of people."

She then added: "As a Latina, a proud Mexicana, I feel the responsibility of having a platform that allows me the privilege of being heard, and therefore I have tried to use it to raise awareness about issues I care about and to lend my voice to those in need. Every person on this earth … deserves equal human rights, dignity and, of course, freedom."

Melissa then went on to write: "I believe a group of people are NOT their leadership, and that no governing body should be above criticism. I pray day and night for no more deaths, for no more violence, and for peaceful co-existence."

Melissa ended her post by writing: "I will continue to speak out for those that need it most and continue to advocate for peace and safety, for human rights and freedom. Silence is not an option for me."

Melissa Barrera releases statement after being fired from Scream 7. Picture: @melissabarrera via Instagram

In the wake of Melissa's firing, Deadline have also reported that Jenna Ortega will not be returning to film Scream 7 due to scheduling conflicts with Wednesday season 2.

It's currently unclear who will star in Scream 7 and if and when it will begin filming now.

