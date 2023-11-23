Melissa Barrera says she will not be silenced after being fired from Scream 7

23 November 2023, 11:53

Scream 6 Cast Take On The Ultimate Ghostface Trivia Quiz | PopBuzz Meets

By Sam Prance

Spyglass fired Melissa Barrera from Scream 7 after she spoke out in support of Palestine.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Melissa Barrera has released a statement after she was removed from Scream 7 for her comments on Israel and Palestine.

Earlier this week (Nov 21), Variety confirmed that Melissa Barrera had been fired from Scream 7. The news came shortly after Melissa shared an article accusing the Israeli government of "genocide"on Instagram. Spyglass then told Variety that they have a "zero tolerance" policy for "antisemitism" and accused Melissa of making "false references to genocide".

Scream fans have since rushed to Melissa's defence and called out Spyglass for misinterpreting her comments. Now, Melissa has spoken out for the first time since her role as Sam Carpenter in Scream 7 was axed.

READ MORE: Jenna Ortega will not return for Scream 7

Melissa Barrera breaks her silence after being fired from Scream 7
Melissa Barrera breaks her silence after being fired from Scream 7. Picture: Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images, Paramount Pictures via Alamy

Taking to Instagram stories last night (Nov 22), Melissa said: "First and foremost I condemn antisemitism and Islamophobia. I condemn hate and prejudice of any kind against any group of people."

She then added: "As a Latina, a proud Mexicana, I feel the responsibility of having a platform that allows me the privilege of being heard, and therefore I have tried to use it to raise awareness about issues I care about and to lend my voice to those in need. Every person on this earth … deserves equal human rights, dignity and, of course, freedom."

Melissa then went on to write: "I believe a group of people are NOT their leadership, and that no governing body should be above criticism. I pray day and night for no more deaths, for no more violence, and for peaceful co-existence."

Melissa ended her post by writing: "I will continue to speak out for those that need it most and continue to advocate for peace and safety, for human rights and freedom. Silence is not an option for me."

Melissa Barrera releases statement after being fired from Scream 7
Melissa Barrera releases statement after being fired from Scream 7. Picture: @melissabarrera via Instagram

In the wake of Melissa's firing, Deadline have also reported that Jenna Ortega will not be returning to film Scream 7 due to scheduling conflicts with Wednesday season 2.

It's currently unclear who will star in Scream 7 and if and when it will begin filming now.

Read more Scream news here:

WATCH: Hunger Games' Rachel Zegler sends Tom Blyth hilarious Snow fan edits

Rachel Zegler & Tom Blyth Try To Name Every Hunger Games Tribute | The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes

Latest TV & Film

See more Latest TV & Film

Jenna Ortega will not return in Scream 7

Jenna Ortega will not return for Scream 7

Scream fans defend Melissa Berrera after she's fired from Scream 7 over Israel comments

Scream fans defend Melissa Barrera after she's fired over Israel and Palestine comments

Josh Hutcherson memes are going viral thanks the infamous 'Whistle' edit

Josh Hutcherson memes are going viral thanks the infamous 'Whistle' edit

Viral

Why is Taylor Swift's Reputation Stadium Tour leaving Netflix?

Is Reputation Stadium Tour leaving Netflix? Taylor Swift movie reportedly leaving in December

Taylor Swift

Young Coriolanus Snow thirst tweets are going viral and they're out of control

Hunger Games fans are thirsting over young Snow and everyone is conflicted

Trending on PopBuzz

North West brutally roasts Kim Kardashian's Met Gala outfit in front of the designer

North West brutally drags Kim Kardashian's Met Gala outfit in front of the designer

Celeb

Fanalytics: How to see your Spotify fan analytics

Spotify Fanalytics: How to see your fan analytics and stats

News

Twilight studio thought Robert Pattinson wasn't attractive enough to play Edward Cullen

Twilight studio thought Robert Pattinson wasn't attractive enough to play Edward Cullen

Here's how Jason Schwartzman 'improvised' his scenes as Lucky Flickerman in The Hunger Games

Here's how Hunger Games' Jason Schwartzman 'improvised' his scenes as Lucky Flickerman

Taylor Swift Reputation (Taylor's Version): Release date, easter eggs, vault tracks and news

When does Reputation (Taylor's Version) come out? Here's what Taylor Swift has teased so far

Taylor Swift

More TV & Film

Stranger Things

Euphoria

You

The Umbrella Academy

RuPaul's Drag Race

Sex Education

Exclusive Interviews

See more Exclusive Interviews

Ashnikko breaks down the lyrics for Weedkiller track by track

Olivia Rodrigo vs. 'The Most Impossible Olivia Rodrigo Quiz'

The Witcher cast reveal their fave Henry Cavill moments as he departs Netflix show

Jonas Brothers vs. 'The Tower Of Truth'