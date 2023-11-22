Jenna Ortega will not return for Scream 7

22 November 2023, 19:08

By Katie Louise Smith

Jenna has dropped out of the upcoming Scream 7 due to scheduling conflicts with Wednesday season 2.

Less than a day after Melissa Barrera was fired from the Scream franchise, it’s now been reported that Jenna Ortega will also not be returning for Scream 7.

However, it’s understood that this has nothing to do with the fall out of the decision to remove Melissa from the film series.

On Tuesday (Nov 21), news broke that Melissa Barrera had been dropped from Scream 7 following comments and posts she had shared on social media in support of Palestine.

Deadline has now reported that Jenna will not be returning as Tara Carpenter for the seventh film due to clashes with her heavy Wednesday season 2 filming schedule.

This means Scream 7, if it goes ahead, will not include sisters Sam and Tara Carpenter, who were both central to the new storyline.

READ MORE: Scream fans defend Melissa Barrera after she's fired over Israel and Palestine comments

Scream VII will no longer include Melissa Barrera or Jenna Ortega
Scream VII will no longer include Melissa Barrera or Jenna Ortega. Picture: Alamy

In their report, Deadline writes: "We understand that Ortega’s exit from the next Scream was discussed before the actors strike. A script for Scream VII is not ready yet."

Prior to Deadline publishing their article, rumours that Jenna had quit the series began circulating and going viral on social media but had not been confirmed or verified by a representative or a trusted outlet.

Jenna is reportedly set to film Wednesday season 2 in Ireland, starting in April and moving into the summer.

There’s currently no other information regarding the cast for Scream 7. Without Melissa and Jenna, the cast could still include Courteney Cox, Mason Gooding and Jasmin Savoy Brown. It’s also unclear if Neve Campbell will return.

