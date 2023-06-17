Penn Badgley hints at Jenna Ortega’s possible return in You season 5

Penn Badgley vs. 'The Most Impossible Penn Badgley Quiz' | PopBuzz Meets

By Katie Louise Smith

Looks like several people from Joe's past will pop up – possibly for revenge – in You's final season.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The first hints about You season 5 are starting to trickle in and Penn Badgley is teasing the return of some of the show's past characters. Well, the ones that managed to survive Joe Goldberg's murderous escapades, that is.

In the short teaser shared at TUDUM on Saturday (June 17), Penn teased what fans can expect from the final season of the Netflix series.

At the end of season 4, Joe and Kate relocate to New York City where they become known as a high profile power couple. After going viral for “escaping” his ordeal with Love Quinn, Joe is now fully in the public eye. Of course, that likely won’t bode well for him because he’s left a string of loose ends and there’s countless survivors who know of his murders.

While details are still under wraps, it’s pretty much a given that You season 5 will likely see Joe come face-to-face with those he’s attempted to murder in the past. But who will return to take him down?

READ MORE: Penn Badgley teases that Joe might run for political office in You season 5

Will Ellie be in You season 5? Penn Badgley teases return of past characters. Picture: Netflix

"I’ve heard you’re on the edge of your seats, waiting and theorising about the epic conclusion to You," Penn teased in the video. "More importantly, you’re considering what, or should I say, who Joe will come up against when he finally returns to New York."

“Though I can’t say who just yet, we all know there are many loose ends from Joe’s past. The question is, who are you?”

The teaser then shows glimpses of all the characters who have either survived Joe’s murder attempts or wicked schemes, and those who he has let go without harm.

Dr. Nicky, Paco and Karen Minty from season 1 are all there. Sherrie and Cary make an appearance, having (barely) survived after escaping Joe and Love’s cage in season 3. Lady Phoebe and Marienne pop up, as well as Nadia who ended up being framed and arrested for Joe’s murders in season 4. Baby Henry is there too.

And, of course, there’s Ellie who Joe spared in season 2.

YOU S5 | Tudum Teaser | Netflix

Now, we don’t know for sure who’ll end up popping back up in Joe’s life in season 5, but seeing Jenna Ortega return as Ellie Alves (who’ll no doubt be looking to avenge her sister Delilah) might be a strong possibility.

Showrunner Sera Gamble previously confirmed that Ellie was supposed to appear in You season 4 but due to Jenna’s heavy Wednesday filming schedule, it wasn’t possible.

Jenna also shared that she was “bummed” to have not been able to return to the role. Speaking to Entertainment Tonight, Jenna said: "I was so devastated. I miss Ellie, and I've been wanting to go back to Ellie for a long time, but I was in Romania shooting Wednesday.”

Despite missing out on season 4, a spot in season 5 is still on the table for Jenna if she’s available. Sera told IndieWire: “We have ideas for Ellie if her schedule allows her to visit us again."

Will fans finally get to see Ellie return to end Joe Goldberg once and for all? Fingers crossed!

Read more about You here: