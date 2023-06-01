Jenna Ortega’s mother calls her out over viral smoking photos

1 June 2023, 17:44

Jenna Ortega hates Dance Monkey

By Sam Prance

Being called out for smoking by your own mother on social media? Pretty legendary if you ask me.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Jenna Ortega's mother has just called her out on Instagram after videos and photos of the actress smoking have gone viral.

It's impossible to deny that Jenna Ortega is one of the most in demand actresses in Hollywood right now. After first rising to fame on the Disney Channel, Jenna has since built a cult following thanks to her roles in the likes of X and Scream. In 2022, Jenna's profile increased exponentially after her brilliant performance in Wednesday and her career is only just beginning.

However, even superstars have parents and Jenna's mother Natalie Ortega just told her off for smoking in the funniest way.

READ MORE: Fans defend Jenna Ortega after she's called "toxic" and "entitled"

Jenna Ortega’s mother calls her out over viral smoking photos
Jenna Ortega’s mother calls her out over viral smoking photos. Picture: Cindy Ord/MG23/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue, Disney Channel

Last week (May 24), videos and photos of Jenna smoking went viral online. So far so normal but some of Jenna's fans were upset to see their idol smoking. Others were quick to point out that Jenna is an adult and free to do as she likes. However, one person who definitely was not happy to see Jenna smoking was her own mother Natalie Ortega.

Taking to Instagram yesterday (May 31), Natalie posted an array for anti-smoking stories. One was a meme which suggests that smoking will make you look like Gollum from Lord of the Rings and another was information about how smoking can lead to lung cancer. She also shared posts about how smoking can make you smell and rot your teeth.

If that weren't enough, Natalie posted a final message that reads: "A mother is always a mother. She never stops worrying about her children, even when they are all grown up and have children of their own."

While Natalie doesn't mention Jenna by name, it seems pretty clear who her posts were aimed at. As it stands, Jenna is yet to respond. We shall update you if she does.

