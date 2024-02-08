Will Auli'i Cravalho play Moana in Moana 2? Disney confirms sequel in surprise announcement

By Katie Louise Smith

Moana 2 will be released on November 27th 2024 – but will Auli'i Cravalho return to voice the titular role?

Surprise! Disney just announced a very unexpected sequel to Moana, and no, we're not talking about the live-action version that's currently in the works.

Moana 2 – yes, a brand new animated sequel is coming! – was initially developed as a TV series for Disney+, but Disney CEO Bob Iger revealed that they were "impressed by what we saw and knew it deserved a theatrical release".

Moana 2, which will be released on November 27th 2024, will be an "expansive new voyage with Moana, Maui and a brand-new crew of unlikely seafarers".

However, while the news has excited fans of the animated banger, a handful of details about who is not confirmed to be returning has got some worried.

Disney announces Moana 2 – but will Auli'i Cravalho play Moana again? Picture: Disney

The official synopsis for the Moana sequel reads: "After receiving an unexpected call from her wayfinding ancestors, Moana must journey to the far seas of Oceania and into dangerous, long-lost waters for an adventure unlike anything she’s ever faced."

The official cast list has not been revealed, which means it's currently unclear if Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson and Auli'i Cravalho will return as the voices of Maui and Moana.

While Mark Mancina and Opetaia Foa'i will return to compose the score and the songs, Lin-Manuel Miranda will not be back. Lin previously penned the likes of 'How Far I'll Go' and 'You're Welcome'. He'll be replaced by Abigail Barlow and Emily Bear, who wrote the The Unofficial Bridgerton Musical.

Moana 2 will be released in November 2024. Picture: Disney

Is Auli'i Cravalho playing Moana in Moana 2?

It's currently unclear if Auli'i is returning to voice the character she originated in the first Moana film. It does, however, look like she might be involved in the film in other ways.

After the news broke on social media, Auli'i posted a TikTok video revealing that she had kept the whole thing a secret.

"When my friends find out Moana 2 is releasing this year from a Disney animation post and not me..." she wrote in the caption, but did not confirm her return to the iconic role.

It's possible that Auli'i might be a producer on the film, similar to the role she will have in the live-action adaptation. (She will not play Moana in the live-action version.)

We'll update this article when we find out more about Auli'i's role in the sequel.

