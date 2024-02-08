Will Auli'i Cravalho play Moana in Moana 2? Disney confirms sequel in surprise announcement

8 February 2024, 17:22

Watch the first trailer for Moana 2

By Katie Louise Smith

Moana 2 will be released on November 27th 2024 – but will Auli'i Cravalho return to voice the titular role?

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Surprise! Disney just announced a very unexpected sequel to Moana, and no, we're not talking about the live-action version that's currently in the works.

Moana 2 – yes, a brand new animated sequel is coming! – was initially developed as a TV series for Disney+, but Disney CEO Bob Iger revealed that they were "impressed by what we saw and knew it deserved a theatrical release".

Moana 2, which will be released on November 27th 2024, will be an "expansive new voyage with Moana, Maui and a brand-new crew of unlikely seafarers".

However, while the news has excited fans of the animated banger, a handful of details about who is not confirmed to be returning has got some worried.

READ MORE: Moana's Auli'i Cravalho praised for not playing Moana in the live-action remake

Disney announces Moana 2 – but will Auli'i Cravalho play Moana again?
Disney announces Moana 2 – but will Auli'i Cravalho play Moana again? Picture: Disney

The official synopsis for the Moana sequel reads: "After receiving an unexpected call from her wayfinding ancestors, Moana must journey to the far seas of Oceania and into dangerous, long-lost waters for an adventure unlike anything she’s ever faced."

The official cast list has not been revealed, which means it's currently unclear if Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson and Auli'i Cravalho will return as the voices of Maui and Moana.

While Mark Mancina and Opetaia Foa'i will return to compose the score and the songs, Lin-Manuel Miranda will not be back. Lin previously penned the likes of 'How Far I'll Go' and 'You're Welcome'. He'll be replaced by Abigail Barlow and Emily Bear, who wrote the The Unofficial Bridgerton Musical.

Moana 2 will be released in November 2024
Moana 2 will be released in November 2024. Picture: Disney

Is Auli'i Cravalho playing Moana in Moana 2?

It's currently unclear if Auli'i is returning to voice the character she originated in the first Moana film. It does, however, look like she might be involved in the film in other ways.

After the news broke on social media, Auli'i posted a TikTok video revealing that she had kept the whole thing a secret.

"When my friends find out Moana 2 is releasing this year from a Disney animation post and not me..." she wrote in the caption, but did not confirm her return to the iconic role.

It's possible that Auli'i might be a producer on the film, similar to the role she will have in the live-action adaptation. (She will not play Moana in the live-action version.)

We'll update this article when we find out more about Auli'i's role in the sequel.

Read more Disney news here:

WATCH: Victoria Monét breaks down every song on JAGUAR II | Making The Album

Victoria Monét Breaks Down Every Song On 'JAGUAR II' | Making The Album

Latest TV & Film

See more Latest TV & Film

Percy Jackson fans are worried the cast will be too old in season 2

Percy Jackson fans are worried the cast will be "too old" in season 2

Percy Jackson season 2: Release date, cast, plot spoilers and news about the Disney+ show

Percy Jackson season 2: Release date, cast, plot spoilers and news about the Disney+ show

Love Island All-Stars soundtrack: What songs were on Love Island tonight?

Love Island All Stars soundtrack: What songs were on Love Island tonight?

Love Island

Taylor Swift Eras Tour movie streaming date: Will it be on Netflix?

Will Taylor Swift Eras Tour movie be on streaming? Here's when it comes out

Taylor Swift

Henry Cavill says he doesn't "understand" the point of sex scenes in movies

Henry Cavill says he doesn't "understand" the point of sex scenes in movies

Trending on PopBuzz

Does Taylor Swift write her own songs? Yes.

Here's every Taylor Swift song written solely by Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift

Miley Cyrus' mum Tish Cyrus explains why she actually divorced Billy Ray Cyrus

Miley Cyrus' mum Tish Cyrus explains why she actually divorced Billy Ray Cyrus

Miley Cyrus

Taylor Swift addresses critics who say she released too many albums

Taylor Swift responds to critics who say she releases too many albums

Taylor Swift

Lana Del Rey shuts down claims Taylor Swift made her feel "uncomfortable" at the Grammys

Lana Del Rey shuts down claims Taylor Swift made her feel "uncomfortable" at the Grammys

Lana Del Rey

Taylor Swift The Eras Tour setlist: What songs will Taylor play?

Taylor Swift The Eras Tour setlist: All 45 songs played by Taylor revealed

Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift The Eras Tour setlist: All the surprise songs she's performed so far

Every surprise song performed on Taylor Swift's Eras Tour so far

Taylor Swift

More TV & Film

Stranger Things

Euphoria

You

The Umbrella Academy

RuPaul's Drag Race

Sex Education

Exclusive Interviews

See more Exclusive Interviews

Percy Jackson cast take on a Percy Jackson quiz

Percy Jackson cast vs. 'The Most Impossible Percy Jackson Quiz' | PopBuzz Meets

Natalie Portman and Julianne Moore praise Charles Melton's acting in May December | PopBuzz Meets

Natalie Portman and Julianne Moore praise Charles Melton's acting in May December | PopBuzz Meets

Victoria Monét explains every song on JAGUAR II | Making The Album

Victoria Monét breaks down every song on JAGUAR II | Making The Album

News

Hunger Games' Rachel Zegler reveals she sends Tom Blyth hilarious Snow edits

Hunger Games' Rachel Zegler sends Tom Blyth hilarious Snow fan edits | PopBuzz Meets