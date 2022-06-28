What time does Only Murders in the Building season 2 episode 3 come out?

28 June 2022, 17:30

By Sam Prance

Here's when and what time you can watch each episode of Only Murders in the Building season 2 on Hulu or Disney+ in your country.

Only Murders in the Building is now back with season 2 and brand new episodes are airing every week on Hulu and Disney+.

The new season picks up right where the first season left off. Charles (Steve Martin), Oliver (Martin Short) and Mabel (Selena Gomez) are now suspects for the murder of Bunny and it's up to them to prove their innocence and figure out who's actually responsible. Will they relaunch their podcast? Will they find the killer? Are they in danger? You'll have to watch to find out.

Just like season 1, Only Murders in the Building season 2 episodes are debuting weekly on Hulu in the US and Japan, and weekly on Disney+ elsewhere. Each episode drops simultaneously at midnight (PT), so the release time of each episode varies from country to country. With that in mind, we've put together an extensive release time list to help you out.

Scroll down to find out the time that each episode of Only Murders season 2 comes out on Disney+ or Hulu in your country.

When does Only Murders in the Building season 2, episode 3 come out?

Only Murders in the Building season 2 release time: When does episode 3 come out?
Only Murders in the Building season 2 release time: When does episode 3 come out? Picture: Hulu

Here's the list of Only Murders in the Building season 2, episode 3 release times:

Only Murders in the Building season 2, episode 3 will be released on July 5th with the exact time depending on where you live in the world. As mentioned above, the Hulu or Disney+ 12AM (PT) release time will correspond with the time in your country. Find the release times for a handful of major time zones below.

United States (PDT) - 12:00 AM

United States (EDT) - 03:00 AM

Canada - 3:00 AM (Toronto), 12:00 AM (Vancouver)

Brazil (Rio De Janiero) - 4:00 AM

United Kingdom (BST) - 8:00 AM

Europe (Central European Summer Time) - 9:00 AM

Europe (Eastern European Summer Time) - 10:00 AM

South Africa (Cape Town, Central Africa Time) - 9:00 AM

India (New Delhi) - 12:30 AM

Indonesia (Jakarta) - 2:00 PM

Philippines (Manila) - 3:00 PM

Hong Kong - 3:00 PM

Singapore - 3:00 PM

Australia - 3:00 PM (Perth), 5:00 PM (Sydney)

Japan (Tokyo) - 4:00 PM

New Zealand (Auckland) - 7:00 PM

For the full list of cities across the world, find your exact release time here.

Los Angeles Premiere Of "Only Murders In The Building" Season 2 - Arrivals
Los Angeles Premiere Of "Only Murders In The Building" Season 2 - Arrivals. Picture: Getty

When does Only Murders in the Building season 2, episode 4 come out?

Only Murders in the Building season 2, episode 4 is set to come out on July 12th. Meanwhile, the other episode release dates are:

  • Episode 5 (Jul 19)
  • Episode 6 (Jul 26)
  • Episode 7 (Aug 2)
  • Episode 8 (Aug 9)
  • Episode 9 (Aug 16)
  • Episode 10 (Aug 23)

Where can I watch Only Murders in the Building season 2 online?

Just like season 1, Only Murders in the Building season 2 is a Hulu/Disney+ series so the only place you'll be able to watch it is on Hulu in the US and Japan, and Disney+ worldwide. It will not be available to stream on any other streaming service.

Latest TV & Film

