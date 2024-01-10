Who stole the master bolt in Percy Jackson? The lightning thief revealed

By Sam Prance

Percy Jackson and the Olympians season 1 focuses on the mystery of who stole Zeus' master bolt.

You're watching Percy Jackson and the Olympians and want to know who stole Zeus' lightning bolt? We've got you covered.

There's no denying that Disney+'s Percy Jackson and the Olympians is a runaway success. Not only does it effortlessly bring the books to life in a loyal and accurate way but it's also introduced a whole new audience to the beloved franchise. Many people are meeting Percy, Annabeth and Grover for the first time and discovering the mystery of the lightning thief.

Just like the book, Zeus believes that Percy stole his master bolt and season 1 revolves around Percy trying to find out who actually stole it and save his mother from Hades. Who actually stole the bolt though? If you've read the books or watched the films, you'll already know. If not, we've got a full breakdown for you below.

WARNING: PERCY JACKSON SPOILERS BELOW

Who stole the master bolt in Percy Jackson? The lightning thief revealed. Picture: Disney+

The answer is Luke! Yes, Luke, Percy's bestie from Camp Half-Blood is actually a messy bitch who lives for drama.

At first, Percy thinks that Ares stole the bolt and he actually has possession of both Zeus' bolt and Hades' Helm of Darkness in the book. Percy then fights Ares wins and returns the Helm of Darkness to Hades and the bolt to Luke. However, what he doesn't realise is Ares got the bolt and Helm of Darkness from Luke who originally stole them.

At the end of the first book, Percy finds out that Kronos ordered Luke to steal Zeus' bolt and Hades' Helm of Darkness. As you'll already know Luke famously has a difficult relationship with his dad, Hermes. Kronos assured Luke that stealing the weapons would spark a civil war among the gods and result in their downfall.

Back at the camp, Luke explains what he did and asks Percy to join him in his quest to take down the gods. Nevertheless, Percy rejects Luke's offer and tries to kill Percy with a scorpion. However, Percy survives and Luke continues to be an antagonist in the next book.

Luke stole the master bolt in Percy Jackson and the Olympians. Picture: Disney+

Given that Disney+'s Percy Jackson and the Olympians series has currently stayed loyal to the book it's based on, it seems likely that there won't be any major differences to Luke's involvement with the lightning bolt.

Bookmark this page and we'll update it as soon as the show reveals what happens.

