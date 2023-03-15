How to watch Scream 6 online: Here's when and where it's available to stream

By Sam Prance

Scream 6 is breaking box office records but when is the streaming release date and will it be on Netflix?

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Scream 6 is now out in cinemas and killing it at the box office but is it available to stream yet and where can you watch it online?

Last week (Mar 10), Scream VI debuted to widespread acclaim from fans and critics alike. From the unexpected twists to the next-level gore, people cannot get enough of the latest instalment of Scream. In its opening weekend, Scream VI topped the box office and grossed $44.4 million in the US alone, making it the highest debut in the history of the Scream franchise.

READ MORE: Scream 7: Release date, cast, trailers and news about the next Scream movie

When is Scream 6 coming out on streaming though? Here's everything you need to know about how to stream Scream 6.

Is Scream 6 streaming?

How to watch Scream 6 online: Here's when and where it's available to stream. Picture: LANDMARK MEDIA / Alamy Stock Photo / Paramount, TCD/Prod.DB / Alamy Stock Photo / Paramount

When can you stream Scream 6 online?

Just like Scream 5, fans will have to wait until Scream 6 stops showing at cinemas before they can watch the slasher movie online. However, you shouldn't have to wait too long for it. Scream 5 was released digitally on March 1, 2022, less than two months after it debuted. Taking this into consideration, Scream 6 could be available to stream as soon as June this year.

Taking into consideration how successful Scream 6 is, it may show at cinemas longer than Scream 5 did. With this in mind, it's possible that Scream 6 won't be available to stream until more like July/August/September. We'll keep you posted with any updates.

Where can you stream Scream 6 online?

As for where fans can stream Scream 6, the movie is distributed by Paramount Pictures. This means that, just like Scream, Scream 2, Scream 3, Scream 4 and Scream 5, it will be made available to stream on Paramount+.

All you'll need to watch the film is a Paramount+ subscription for $9.99/£6.99 a month. They also offer a free seven-day trial.

Melissa Barrera and Jenna Ortega in Scream 6. Picture: Alamy

Will Scream 6 be on Netflix?

While Scream movies have been available to stream on Netflix in the past (you can currently stream the first Scream film on the platform), it's unlikely that Scream 6 will be added to Netflix. Just like Scream 5, we imagine that Paramount+ will keep the movie only on Paramount+ as an exclusive to encourage people to subscribe to the platform.

However, the movie will also be made available to purchase on DVD or buy digitally on other VOD platforms like Amazon Prime and Apple TV.

Read more Scream news here: