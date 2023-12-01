Scream 7 will now be a reboot and they reportedly want Neve Campbell back



By Sam Prance

The original Scream 7 script has reportedly been scrapped now that Melissa Barrera has been fired and Jenna Ortega has left the film.

Hello, Sidney! Hello, Samantha! Hello...an as yet unnamed character.

Unfortunately, for fans wanting Scream 7 to focus on Sam and Tara Carpenter again, our hopes have been slashed. Scream 7 will reportedly now star brand new lead characters, with Neve Campbell and other familiar faces possibly returning.

For those who aren't caught up to speed, Melissa Barrera was recently fired from Scream 7 after speaking up in defence of Palestine and accusing the Israeli government of "genocide" on Instagram. The decision led to huge backlash online and Jenna Ortega's representatives confirmed shortly afterwards that she would also not be returning for the movie.

Now, it looks as though Scream 7 will feature a brand new cast but Spyglass are reportedly hoping to get Neve Campbell, Patrick Dempsey and Courteney Cox all on board to appear in the film in some capacity.

READ MORE: Jenna Ortega likes post in support of Melissa Barrera following Scream 7 firing

Scream 7 will now be a reboot and they reportedly want Neve Campbell back
Scream 7 will now be a reboot and they reportedly want Neve Campbell back. Picture: Paramount Pictures / The Weinstein Company / Alamy Stock Photo

According to Variety, the original Scream 7 script has been abandoned. They write: "James Vanderbilt and Guy Busick, the writers of the previous two Scream instalments, will now work on a fresh draft to present to filmmakers. Some set pieces and twists may be preserved, but the movie will need to find new protagonists."

They say that the producers are "essentially starting from scratch" but still hoping to release Scream 7 in 2025. With this in mind, it seems unlikely that Jasmin Savoy Brown and Mason Gooding will appear as Mindy and Chad Meeks-Martin.

Separately, they've claimed that Spyglass want Neve Campbell to return as Sidney Prescott with Courteney Cox back as Gale Weathers and Patrick Dempsey back as Detective Mark Kincaid. However, they've also confirmed "none of these actors have been in active negotiations thus far."

Patrick Dempsey in Scream 3
Patrick Dempsey in Scream 3. Picture: Dimension Films / Alamy

Will Neve Campbell be in Scream 7?

Whether or not Spyglass can persuade Neve Campbell to play Sidney again is another kettle of fish. Neve opted not to star in Scream 6 over a pay dispute. Speaking to Variety at the time, Neve explained: "I felt the offer that was presented to me did not equate to the value I have brought to the franchise. It’s been a very difficult decision to move on."

Could they persuade her to return with the right salary? We'll have to wait and see.

