Eddie Murphy wants to do Shrek 5 and a Donkey spin-off

By Sam Prance

Move over Puss in Boots, Eddie Murphy wants a Donkey movie!

Eddie Murphy has revealed that he is desperate to film another Shrek movie and would love Donkey to get his own spin-off.

There's no denying that Shrek is one of the most iconic film franchises of all time. From the cast to the script, few films live in our minds rent-free as much as Shrek does. Cameron Diaz! Antonio Banderas! Jennifer Saunders singing 'Holding Out for a Hero' like she's a main pop girlie. Since 2001, Shrek has spawned four classic films and two iconic Puss in Boots movies.

However, despite fan demand, Dreamworks are yet to make Shrek 5. Now, Eddie Murphy has let sip that he wants to do it.

Will there be a Shrek 5?

Eddie Murphy wants to do Shrek 5 and a Donkey spin-off. Picture: Dreamworks / Pictorial Press Ltd / Alamy Stock Photo, Dreamworks / Photo 12 / Alamy Stock Photo

In a new interview with ETalk, Eddie was asked if he would ever consider playing Donkey again. Eddie last played Donkey in Shrek Forever After in 2010.

Answering all our prayers, Eddie said: "I'd absolutely be open. If they ever came with another Shrek, I'd do it in two seconds. I love Donkey."

Eddie then argued that Donkey should get his own movie like Puss in Boots. He said: "They did Puss in Boots movies... I’m like, they should do a Donkey movie. Donkey is funnier than Puss in Boots!... I mean I love Puss in Boots but he ain't as funny as Donkey."

Eddie finished by saying: "No I really would. I would do a Donkey movie. I would do another Shrek. Dreamworks, they have to want to do it. Dreamworks, call me. I'm sitting and ready to do Donkey."

In 2016, The Hollywood Reporter reported that Shrek 5 was in the works at Dreamworks. Then in 2018, Variety reported that Chris Meledandri would be executive producing the film alongside Puss in Boots: The Last Wish. However, since then there have been no official updates on Shrek 5.

Nevertheless, Antonio Banderas recently told Deadline that Shrek 5 is "probably" happening as well as a third Puss in Boots film. He said: "I’ve done five movies now. There is probably gonna be another, and [Shrek] is probably coming back."

Shrek 5? Puss in Boots 3? A Donkey movie? We need them all!

What do you think? Would you like Shrek 5?

