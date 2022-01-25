Spider-Man: No Way Home is now the sixth highest-grossing movie of all time

25 January 2022, 16:50 | Updated: 25 January 2022, 16:55

Jazmin Duribe

By Jazmin Duribe

Spider-Man has now beaten Jurassic World and The Lion King.

Spider-Man: No Way Home is officially the sixth highest-grossing movie of all time, collecting a whopping $1.69 billion at the box office globally.

Spider-Man: No Way Home was one of the most highly-anticipated movies of 2021 and marked the end of the trilogy. The Marvel and Sony production, which was released in December, saw Peter Parker (Tom Holland) collide with some enemies from his past as well as previous Spider-Men.

Critics raved about the film and it received a perfect score on Rotten Tomatoes. It also became the first Hollywood blockbuster to gross over $1 billion since 2019 because of the coronavirus pandemic (Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker was the last movie to make over $1 billion in December 2019.)

READ MORE: Andrew Garfield improvised the "I love you guys" scene in Spider-Man: No Way Home

Spider-Man: No Way Home is now the sixth highest-grossing movie of all time
Spider-Man: No Way Home is now the sixth highest-grossing movie of all time. Picture: Marvel Studios via Alamy

Now, Deadline reports that No Way Home has risen to become the sixth highest grossing film of all time, beating the likes of Jurassic World ($1.67 billion) and The Lion King ($1.65 billion).

The highest grossing film of all time was 2009 hit movie Avatar ($2.8 billion), followed by Avengers: Endgame ($2.7 billion), Titanic ($2.1 billion), Star Wars: The Force Awakens ($2.06 billion) and then Avengers: Infinity War ($2.04 billion) at number 5.

Marvel Studios

No Way Home could have some competition from its Marvel brothers and sisters soon, though. Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, Thor: Love and Thunder, and Black Panther 2 are all coming to theatres in 2022. 

