Spider-Man: No Way Home trailer sparks huge Andrew Garfield theory with MJ's Gwen Stacy parallel

17 November 2021, 14:00

By Katie Louise Smith

The parallel between MJ and Gwen Stacy falling towards the floor has got fans speculating about Andrew Garfield again.

Right then! Has everybody seen the new Spider-Man: No Way Home trailer yet? Yes? Good! We've got something very important things to discuss...

The final trailer for Tom Holland's big Sony/MCU multiverse extravaganza dropped yesterday (Nov 16) and it finally gave us our first clear look at Doc Ock back in action alongside Green Goblin, Sandman, Electro and the Lizard.

Tom has also teased that the trailer, which also sees Dr. Strange, MJ, Ned, Aunt May and Happy involved in the action, is just "the tip of the iceberg" too.

But in and amongst all the multiverse villain drama, there's one huge parallel that involves Zendaya's MJ which has now sparked a big ol' fan theory involving Andrew Garfield.

READ MORE: Tom Holland says Spider-Man: No Way Home is "brutal" and "not fun"

Spider-Man: No Way Home trailer sparks Andrew Garfield theory
Spider-Man: No Way Home trailer sparks Andrew Garfield theory. Picture: Columbia Pictures, Allstar Picture Library Ltd. / Sony Pictures, Marvel Studios

Does MJ die in Spider-Man: No Way Home?

At one point in the trailer, MJ can be seen falling off the side of a scaffolding structure as Ned attempts to grab her.

The scene has sparked a ton of theories amongst fans about MJ's fate because as she falls, the camera shot mirrors two iconic moments in Tobey Maguire's Spider-Man and Andrew Garfield's The Amazing Spider-Man 2, where both MJ and Gwen Stacy each fall off a tall structure. Kirsten Dunst's MJ is saved, but Emma Stone's Gwen Stacy is not.

The scene in the trailer ends with Spider-Man's hand reaching for MJ as she's falling to the floor, but fans are now theorising that the trailer might feature some clever trickery, much like the Infinity War and Endgame trailers, which were edited to avoid revealing the big surprises in the movie.

Some fans are now convinced, thanks to that parallel, that it might not actually end up being Tom Holland's Spider-Man reaching for MJ...

Ok, so how does Andrew Garfield play into this then?

Well, here's where the cinematic parallels come into play. Fans have theorised that Andrew Garfield's Spider-Man (if he does actually end up appearing in the film), will swoop in and save MJ from the same tragic fate as Gwen Stacy.

In The Amazing Spider-Man 2, Gwen Stacy dies after Peter is unable to save her from falling to her death. He manages to catch her with a web just before she hits the floor, but the whiplash causes her to smack her head on the concrete.

Sharing their theories on Twitter, one fan wrote: "Prediction, Andrew Garfield will save MJ because he's guilty that he didn't save Gwen Stacy."

READ MORE: Spider-Man fans think they've found Tobey Maguire easter egg in No Way Home trailer

Of course, we won't know if there's any weight to these theories until it's officially officially confirmed that Andrew Garfield does actually re-appear as Peter Parker in the movie.

The actor has vehemently denied any and all involvement in the film every single time he's been asked about it, but fans are convinced he's lying to avoid spoiling the whole thing.

So, what do you think? Could Andrew's Spider-Man possibly save MJ from falling to her death? Or should we just put our clown shoes on now and give up with all the speculation?

READ MORE: Tom Holland says he has no contract to play Spider-Man again after No Way Home

