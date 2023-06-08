Tom Holland takes break from acting after The Crowded Room took a toll on his mental health

8 June 2023, 16:45

Zendaya and Tom Holland enjoy Usher concert

By Katie Louise Smith

"I’m now taking a year off, and that is a result of how difficult this show was."

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Tom Holland has revealed that he's taking a year off from acting to rest and recuperate due to the mental toll that his recent TV project had on him.

In case you haven't been keeping tabs on Tom's IMDb page, the actor is currently starring in Apple TV+'s The Crowded Room. The show follows Danny Sullivan (played by Tom) who was arrested for his involvement in a New York City shooting in 1979. Through various interviews with an investigator, Danny comes to better understand his own mental health, the people in his life, and the tragic events that led up to the incident.

Tom's been working on the show for the past year or so, and has recently opened up about how his character made him begin to view his mental health differently. As a result, Tom shared he has now been sober for well over a year.

Now, in a new interview with ExtraTV while promoting the show, Tom has opened up about how the show affected him mentally.

READ MORE: Evan Peters took 2 years to recover after filming AHS: Cult says Ryan Murphy

Tom Holland takes break from acting following the toll The Crowded Room had on his mental health
Tom Holland takes break from acting following the toll The Crowded Room had on his mental health. Picture: ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images, Apple TV+

During the interview, Tom was asked: "How emotionally taxing was this one for you?" While the actor said that he enjoyed it, he did acknowledge that it was heavy, and that he needed time away after he was finished.

"It was a tough time for sure," Tom admitted. "We were exploring certain emotions that I have definitely never experienced before. And top of that being a producer, dealing with the day to day problems that come with any film set, added that extra level of pressure."

"I’m no stranger to hard work. I’ve always sort of lived by this idea that hard work is good work," Tom continued. "It did break me. There did come a time where I sort of was like, I need to have a break. I disappeared, I went to Mexico for a week and had some time on a beach and laid low. And I’m now taking a year off, and that is a result of how difficult this show was. I am excited to see how it turns out. I feel like our hard work wasn’t in vain."

As for what his year off will entail? Tom shared that he's just trying to be "a regular bloke from Kingston and trying to relax".

"I've done a little bit of travelling, I had an amazing time," Tom shared. "I've been seeing my family, I've been seeing my friends, I've been playing golf. I've been going to garden centre and buying plants and doing my best to keep them alive."

Good for Tom! Here's hoping he takes all the time he needs and returns, when he's ready, better than ever.

Read more Tom Holland news here:

LISTEN: Niall Horan breaks down every song on The Show on new podcast Making The Album

Watch the Making The Album trailer with Niall Horan

Latest TV & Film

See more Latest TV & Film

Love Island Summer 2023 soundtrack: What songs were on Love Island tonight?

Love Island Summer 2023 soundtrack: What songs were on Love Island tonight?

Love Island

Never Have I Ever season 4 ending: Here's what happens to each character

Never Have I Ever season 4 ending: Here's what happens to each character

Never Have I Ever

Does Devi get into Princeton in Never Have I Ever season 4? Here's what she does after school

Does Devi get into Princeton in Never Have I Ever season 4? Her college storyline explained

Never Have I Ever

Does Devi end up with Ben or Paxton? Never Have I Ever season 4 ending explained

Does Devi end up with Ben or Paxton? Never Have I Ever season 4 ending explained

Never Have I Ever

Will there be a Never Have I Ever season 5? Here's why the show is ending

Will there be a Never Have I Ever season 5? Here's why the show is ending

Never Have I Ever

Trending on PopBuzz

Taylor Swift The Eras Tour setlist: What songs will Taylor play?

Taylor Swift The Eras Tour setlist: All 44 songs played by Taylor revealed

Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift The Eras Tour setlist: All the surprise songs she's performed so far

Every surprise song performed on Taylor Swift's Eras Tour so far

Taylor Swift

Niall Horan The Show release time: Here's when the album comes out in your country

What time does Niall Horan release The Show? Here's when the album comes out in your country

Niall Horan

Will there be a Wednesday season 2?

Wednesday season 2: Release date, cast, plot, spoilers and trailers

Wednesday

Spider-Man fans complain over quiet audio issues in Across the Spider-Verse screenings

Spider-Man fans complain over quiet audio issues in Across the Spider-Verse screenings

More TV & Film

Stranger Things

Euphoria

You

The Umbrella Academy

RuPaul's Drag Race

Sex Education