Warrior Nun is coming back for season 3 after being cancelled by Netflix

28 June 2023, 13:03

Watch the Warrior Nun season 2 trailer

By Sam Prance

Warrior Nun season 3 is officially in the works.

It turns out that asking for a cancelled Netflix show to come back can actually work! Warrior Nun is returning with season 3.

Ever since Netflix revealed that they would not be bringing back Warrior Nun for a third season, fans have been campaigning for the streaming platform to change their minds both on and off of social media. In November 2022, a fan of the show set up a viral Change.org petition, titled "Renew Warrior Nun for season 3", and it's since been signed over 123,000 times.

Now, our prayers have been answered. Warrior Nun showrunner Simon Barry has confirmed that season 3 is in the works.

Warrior Nun is coming back for season 3 after being cancelled by Netflix
Warrior Nun is coming back for season 3 after being cancelled by Netflix. Picture: Netflix

Taking to Twitter today (Jun 28), Simon Barry, who created Warrior Nun, confirmed that the series has now been saved. He tweeted: "I’m happy to officially report that because of your combined voices, passion and amazing efforts - #WarriorNun will return and is going to be more EPIC than you could imagine. More details to come! SOON! Thank-you!!"

Warrior Nun writer and director Sarah Walker also tweeted: "You guys did this. Your fight, your love, your voices, your determination. People can change the world when they unite for good, this is about more than a show, it is about seeing and being the heroes you need."

It's currently unclear whether or not Netflix are actually producing a third season or if the show has moved to a brand new network. In the past, cancelled Netflix shows, like One Day at a Time, have found new homes due to fan demand.

When Warrior Nun was originally cancelled in December 2022, Simon tweeted: "I’ve just found out that @netflix will not be renewing #WarriorNun - my sincere appreciation to all the fans who worked so hard to bring awareness to this series, and for the love you showed me, the cast and the whole production team. It was a privilege to be a part of this."

When asked if it would be possible for Warrior Nun to return on another network, Simon tweeted: "We are looking into this. We will find out if there’s a path to moving #WarriorNun somewhere else. Will keep everyone posted. #SaveWarriorNun".

