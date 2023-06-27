Riverdale season 7 officially wraps filming as production ends on final season

By Katie Louise Smith

"It doesn’t matter how ready you are to move on, goodbyes are painful, and walking away from this show will be a process of mourning for all of us."

Well, it's over. For the last time, the cameras have officially stopped rolling on Riverdale as production wraps on the final ever season of the CW drama.

In case you haven't been keeping up, Riverdale is ending with season 7. The show, which first aired in January 2017, will air its final ever episode on August 23rd.

Over the past month, the cast have been sharing emotional updates from set while filming the final episode, documenting their final days together on the set of Pop's, and their last moments inhabiting the beloved characters.

Now, it's been confirmed that production has officially wrapped. Here's how the cast reacted to the end of the show.

Riverdale season 7 wraps filming as production ends on final season. Picture: The CW, @vanessamorgan via TikTok

Over the past week, many of the main cast have been sharing the emotional moments they finally wrapped on the show.

Vanessa Morgan shared her emotional goodbye to Toni Topaz and documented her final scene at Pop's, Drew Ray Tanner penned a bittersweet farewell to Fangs and Mädchen Amick posted a tearful video walking the soundstages for the last time after her final scene as Alice.

KJ Apa also posted a photo of him and Lili Reinhart spending their last 10 minutes filming together as Archie and Betty on one of the sets.

Elsewhere, Camila Mendes shared a heartfelt Instagram post celebrating her time as the iconic Veronica Lodge, and thanking fans for their support throughout the past seven years.

"There’s no caption or photo dump that can illustrate what an emotional experience it’s been filming our last episode of Riverdale," Camila wrote. "I’m not just saying goodbye to a TV show, i’m saying goodbye to an entire life i created in vancouver, to a transformative period of time that shaped me as an adult, to a community of people who have seen the best and worst of me over the course of seven intense seasons."

"It doesn’t matter how ready you are to move on, goodbyes are painful, and walking away from this show will be a process of mourning for all of us."

On June 25th, Madelaine Petsch confirmed that she still had one last day of filming, alongside Lili Reinhart and Cole Sprouse. It looks like they were the final three standing on the last day of production for the show.

Over on TikTok, both Madelaine and Lili posted two emotional videos signalling that they had finally wrapped their final scenes playing Cheryl and Betty.

Whether you loved it or hated it, it's truly the end of an absolutely wild era of television.

