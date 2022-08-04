Lili Reinhart addresses Riverdale's supernatural storylines following criticism

By Katie Louise Smith

"It's based off a comic book. And anything and everything can happen in a comic book and I think sometimes people can forget that."

If you haven't tuned into Riverdale for the past few seasons then you'll probably be absolutely flabbergasted when you hear what's been happening on the show recently.

Riverdale has always been brilliantly unhinged and wild, but things have gone to a whole 'nother level in season 6. Everyone's now got superpowers, Sabrina Spellman is a frequent visitor, Cheryl got possessed by an ancestor, characters are being killed off and brought back to life... And every week, social media lights up to comment on how much it's changed since season 1.

Now, Lili Reinhart has defended the show's recent storylines against those critics. In a new interview on SiriusXM’s The Jess Cagle Show, Lili explained why people should "stop trying to really make sense of [the show]" and "just enjoy the craziness for what it is".

Lil Reinhart addresses criticism of Riverdale's 'wild' supernatural storylines. Picture: Roy Rochlin/Getty Images, The CW

Speaking on the show, Lili joked that the cast gave up on worrying about what the hell was going on when they reached season 3, adding: "We all were a little confused to be honest, but I think we realised that the show was on this train and it was going full steam ahead. I stopped asking questions after that."

Lili then went on to address the completely "bonkers" – and low-key iconic – storylines that the show has given us in the last couple of seasons.

"Honestly, I think people try to look at our show as– 'It was so different in the beginning and look where it is now'. And it's sort of like, well, that's just the journey of this show and the world is insane," she said. "It's based off a comic book. And anything and everything can happen in a comic book and I think sometimes people can forget that."

"You know, we didn't walk onto the scene saying, 'We're just a high school drama!'," Lili added. "We've always been based off a comic book and had these ties to almost weird supernatural events and crazy, not very grounded situations, and the point where we're at now in season 6, we've come a long way. Our characters have superpowers."

Lili then continued: "You gotta take Riverdale for what it is. And I think when you stop trying to really make sense of it is when you can just enjoy the craziness for what it is. And that's the whole point."

"It's like no this isn't-– we're not trying to make like a grounded scenario. We're trying to put these characters and act grounded in very obscure and insane situations. And that's fun to watch!"

Archie and Betty have superpowers in Riverdale season 6. Picture: The CW

Riverdale season 7 will be the show's final season, and it looks like the wild storylines are set to continue until the very last episode.

At the end of Riverdale season 6, the characters were thrown back in time to the 1950s after Cheryl stopped a comet from destroying the town. Season 7 will see the cast return to playing teenagers. It's not yet clear whether or not the timeline will return to present day before the show finally ends but... strap in for one absolutely wild last ride, we guess!

