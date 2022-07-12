Riverdale just brought Sabrina's dead boyfriend Nick Scratch back to life in Jughead's body

By Sam Prance

Sabrina returned to Riverdale season 6 to help raise Archie, Jughead, Toni, Fangs and Nana Rose from the dead.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Riverdale is back with another wild storyline. Sabrina's just resurrected her dead boyfriend Nick Scratch in Jughead's body.

If you haven't watched Riverdale lately, you've missed out on a lot. This season alone, we've seen Archie and Betty develop actual superpowers following the explosion at the end of season 5 (Archie now has super strength and Betty has the ability to see evil auras). Meanwhile, Cheryl has been possessed by an ancestor who was burned at the stake for being a witch.

On top of that, Riverdale's latest villain Percival murders Archie, Jughead, Toni, Fangs and Nana Rose in episode 19 and, in this week's episode, Veronica, Cheryl, Betty, Heather and Tabitha work together with Sabrina to bring them all back to life.

READ MORE: Riverdale has been cancelled and will end with season 7

Riverdale just brought Sabrina's dead boyfriend Nick Scratch back to life in Jughead's body. Picture: The CW

Sabrina arrives in Riverdale and the girls have 12 hours to bring their friends back to life but to do this they need a coven of six witches. Sabrina, Cheryl and Heather are already witches but Veronica, Betty and Tabitha aren't, so Sabrina shows the girls how to become witches (they sign their names in a book of witchcraft, pledge allegiance to Hecate and dance).

The coven make a portal to the Sweet Hereafter so Sabrina can begin transporting the souls of the dead back to Riverdale. Sabrina approaches Jughead first. However, he doesn't want to come back. He can hear again and he loves his afterlife. Sabrina then comes up with a plan and asks Jughead for a favour.

Riverdale just brought Sabrina's dead boyfriend Nick Scratch back to life in Jughead's body (2). Picture: @writerras via Instagram, Netflix

Moments later, Sabrina returns to the living world with Jughead by her side. There's a catch though. It's actually Sabrina's dead boyfriend Nick Scratch in Jughead's body (and Cole Sprouse attempting to do a Gavin Leatherwood impression). Sabrina explains that Nick can help the other girls use the portal and persuade their loved ones to return.

Naturally, the decision to bring Nick back in Jughead's body has angered some Sabrina fans. One person tweeted: "This Sabrina and Nick/Jughead stuff is making me itch..." Another person then added: "no bc i'm so uncomfortable seeing sabrina with her bf in jughead's body plss".

no bc i'm so uncomfortable seeing sabrina with her bf in jughead's body plss #riverdale — aline (@emmasben) July 11, 2022

This Sabrina and Nick/Jughead stuff is making me itch… — barchiedaily (@Barchiedaily) July 11, 2022

both harvinas AND nabrinas lost tonight. they had to see sabrina spellman kiss jughead jones.#Riverdale — ‎ًvaish (@bareylena) July 11, 2022

dont even want to know what happened to sabrina and nick on the riverdale universe that shit will never be real they are dead together happy in heaven leave them alone — melina (@casteways) July 9, 2022

Back to the episode: The coven fail to persuade their loved ones to return to Earth but we do get to see Sabrina and Nick in Cole's body go for a date and finally get some closure before Nick has to return to the Sweet Hereafter. Nick says that he would sacrifice his life again in a heartbeat and they say that they will love each other forever.

One fan tweeted: "let’s forget about jughead being nick for a second and take a second to appreciate nick and sabrina’s undying love for one another".

let’s forget about jughead being nick for a second and take a second to appreciate nick and sabrina’s undying love for one another <3 pic.twitter.com/vPdATkXZRk — . (@stclias) July 11, 2022

Sabrina then tells Cheryl she has the power of the Phoenix and she resurrects everyone. Yeah. It's really that simple. Only to do it Cheryl has to incinerate her friends' bodies, drag them from the afterlife and then bring back their bodies. Sabrina also warns Cheryl before she leaves that there may be some serious consequences.

So yeah. That's what you missed on Riverdale. Oh and Tabitha is now Riverdale's guardian angel (!) and Toni, Kevin and Fangs' baby Anthony is immortal (!!).

What do you think? Are you still watching Riverdale?

Read more Riverdale news here: