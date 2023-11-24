Drag Race UK's DeDeLicious reacts to wild Vicki Vivacious drama | Drag Race Yearbook

24 November 2023, 17:48

Drag Race UK's Eliminated Queen Reacts To Wild Untucked Drama

Woodrow Whyte

By Woodrow Whyte

Watch DeDeLicious exclusively on the Drag Race Yearbook

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

It's a brand new week on the Drag Race Yearbook and that means we've been kiki'ing with the latest eliminated queen from Drag Race UK.

Each week the eliminated queens from season 5 have been sitting down with PopBuzz hostess with the mostest Yshee Black to spill the tea on their time on the show.

As always, each eliminated queen will be nominating their season 5 sisters in our yearbook categories, including who they think should be crowned PopBuzz Prom Queen of the season.

This week, Yshee is joined by the Mother Theresa of breastplates, DeDeLicious!

READ MORE:

Drag Race UK DeDeLicious
Drag Race UK DeDeLicious. Picture: World of Wonder / PopBuzz

In her interview, DeDe responds to Vicki Vivacious unexpectedly coming for her in Untucked, she reveals who she initially thought would be in the final three, and she attempts a Cilla Black impression.

All that plus DeDe nominates her fellow queens in our juicy yearbook categories.

Hit play on the video at the top of this page to watch the full interview and then subscribe to the PopBuzz YouTube Channel to watch our final Drag Race Yearbook of the series with the three finalists - Ginger Johnson, Michael Marouli and Tomara Thomas - next Wednesday.

Watch more Drag Race Yearbook here:

