Bella Ramsey says The Last of Us fans made fun of her head shape when she was cast as Ellie

By Sam Prance

Bella Ramsey has opened up about how bad the trolling was after she was cast as Ellie in The Last of Us.

Bella Ramsey says people made fun of her head shape after she was cast as Ellie in HBO's TV adaptation of The Last of Us.

It's impossible to imagine The Last of Us series without Bella Ramsey. Not only does Bella bring Ellie to life perfectly but she also gives the show a much-needed sense of warmth and humour. Whether she's cracking up Pedro Pascal's Joel with her iconic jokes or befriending new characters like Sam, it's easy to see why the creators of the series fell in love with Bella.

However, when it was first announced that Bella would play Ellie, the news was met with hate comments from gamers who were upset that Bella looked different to Ellie in the games. Now, Bella has opened up about how bad the trolling was.

Bella Ramsey says The Last of Us fans made fun of her head shape when she was cast as Ellie. Picture: Sthanlee B. Mirador/Sipa USA/Alamy Stock Photo, HBO

Speaking to GQ UK about the hate that she was subject to after the casting announcement, Ellie revealed that "everyone" made fun of her "square head" and she became addicted to doom-scrolling on social media to see all the worst comments. Bella revealed: "You’re looking for a comment that’s more painful than the last one. I’d kid myself that I was doing it in jest."

Bella then explained that the comments still have a negative effect on her. She said: "I wish I could say that I was confident enough [already] that it hasn’t affected me in any way, but it has." However, Bella added that she's proud of the work that she's done: "I’m just glad I could do that for them and for the show and for Ellie. I want to do her justice."

Bella Ramsey and Pedro Pascal in The Last of Us. Picture: LANDMARK MEDIA / Alamy Stock Photo via HBO

Thankfully, it seems as though Bella's experience filming The Last of Us has been nothing but positive. Discussing the show and what it's really like on set, Bella said: "I love it so much. And the people: [showrunner] Craig [Mazin], Pedro. I want to spend all my time with them. I’ve gained two fathers, in a way."

Bella ended by teasing that she would love to do many more seasons of The Last of Us. She said: "Signing on to a series is such a risk, because if I hate this, then I’m potentially tied into it for years. I didn’t want to be tied into something I didn’t enjoy. But I would honestly do this for years."

