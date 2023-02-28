The Last of Us' Storm Reid calls out the homophobic backlash to Ellie and Riley's kiss

By Sam Prance

Ellie is gay in both The Last of Us game and show and yet the series has been subject to homophobic backlash.

Storm Reid has called out the homophobic backlash to The Last of Us episode 7 and defended Ellie and Riley's relationship.

If you've played The Last of Us games, you will already know that they feature multiple queer characters including the series' main character Ellie (Bella Ramsey). Ellie and her childhood best friend Riley (Storm Reid) were in love with each other and they kissed before Riley died. And yet, Riley and Ellie's kiss in the show has sparked backlash from homophobic fans.

Now, Storm Reid has addressed the negative reaction to Ellie and Riley's kiss in a new interview and called it "nonsense".

Chatting to Entertainment Weekly, Storm said: "Like Bella said when episode 3 came out: If you don't like it, don't watch. We are telling important stories. We're telling stories of people's experiences, and that's what I live for. That's what makes good storytelling...because we are telling stories of people who are taking up space in the world."

Storm continued: "It's 2023. If you're concerned about who I love, then I need you to get your priorities straight. There's so many other things to worry about in life. Why are you concerned that these young people - or anybody - love each other? Love is beautiful, and the fact that people have things to say about it, it's just nonsense."

Discussing playing Riley, Storm said: "I'm representing young Black women and I'm representing young queer women that are experiencing new feelings and new relationships. We are on the tightrope of a friendship and having a crush... The complexity of what Ellie and Riley's relationship is I find just so beautiful."

As for the backlash, Storm added: "I don't care because I'm proud of what we did and I'm proud of the story that we told and I'm proud of the people that we're representing."

Speaking to GQ about the backlash to The Last of Us' LGBTQ+ characters previously, Bella said: "I know people will think what they want to think. But they’re gonna have to get used to it. If you don’t want to watch the show because it has gay storylines, because it has a trans character, that’s on you, and you’re missing out."

Queer people exist! Get used to it.

