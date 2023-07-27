The Summer I Turned Pretty's Jenny Han explains why season 2 is different to the books

The Summer I Turned Pretty cast explain season 2

By Sam Prance

Jenny Han has opened up about why she made changes from the books in The Summer I Turned Pretty season 2.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Jenny Han has opened up about why The Summer I Turned Pretty season 2 makes several significant changes to the books.

Just like season 1, The Summer I Turned Pretty season 2 is, for the most part, very loyal to the books it's based on. As both the author and the showrunner, Jenny Han has worked to ensure that The Summer I Turned Pretty stays true to the original story of Belly (Lola Tung) and her iconic love triangle with Conrad (Christopher Briney) and Jeremiah (Gavin Casalegno).

Nevertheless, there are some major differences between the show and the books and now Jenny has revealed why that is.

READ MORE: 25 major differences between The Summer I Turned Pretty show and the books

Jenny Han explains why The Summer I Turned Pretty season 2 is different to the books. Picture: Prime Video

How is The Summer I Turned Pretty season 2 different from the books?

Speaking to W, Jenny explained that the reason she adapted The Summer I Turned Pretty for TV was so that she could flesh out the minor characters from the books. Jenny said: "We were able to not only dig into the series for The Summer I Turned Pretty, but also create a new story and really branch out on characters that we don't get to spend as much time with."

For example, Steven and Taylor barely get any attention in the books. Jenny said: "Steven is one of my favourite characters, but in the second book, he's visiting colleges. So you don't get to see much of Steven or Laurel or anybody who isn't Belly, Jeremiah and Conrad. That still was a challenge even in the TV show, but it's a fun one."

Season 2 also introduces fans to Julia and Skye who aren't in the books. As for why she added them to the show, Jenny said: "I wanted to build out a bit of the history around the house, and also get to see some of Susannah's family that we haven't met yet. To be able to feel her presence in different ways."

Jenny added: "In losing Susannah, we still get to have that motherly force in a house, it's just a different, kind of more antagonistic one."

Belly and Conrad's sex scene in The Summer I Turned Pretty wasn't in the book. Picture: Prime Video

Did Belly and Conrad have sex in The Summer I Turned Pretty book?

In terms of other major differences between season 2 and the books, there's the fact that Belly loses her virginity to Conrad in season 2. Discussing why she put the sex scene in the show, Jenny told Variety: "I felt like that’s where Belly was in her journey. These two characters were very much in love and had known each other their whole lives."

She ended by saying: "I thought no matter what happened in the future, this will always be a moment that she shares with her first love. I approached the show in some ways as if I was writing a story in this moment in time. That’s what I would have done if I was writing it today."

Just like season 2, there were changes to the books in season 1. For example, Jeremiah is queer in the show, not straight. Speaking with TV Line, Jenny said: "I think perhaps if I was writing the novel today, I may have made that choice."

Essentially, The Summer I Turned Pretty series is a more modern and in-depth adaptation of the books.

What do you think? Do you like the changes to the books that are in the show?

Read more about The Summer I Turned Pretty here: