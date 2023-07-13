The Summer I Turned Pretty season 2 release time: Here's what time the new episodes come out

By Katie Louise Smith

The Summer I Turned Pretty season 2 will be released on Netflix on July 14th at midnight BST. Here is what time it will be released in your country, including the US, UK, Brazil, India, Australia and more.

At long last, The Summer I Turned Pretty is finally back in our lives. Season 2 is set to drop on July 14th, but what time does it come out on Amazon Prime Video?

The Summer I Turned Pretty season 2 will see Belly (Lola Tung) back in business, alongside Conrad (Christopher Briney), Jeremiah (Gavin Casalegno) and the rest of our favourite characters. The second season is full of romantic and dramatic moments, as well another absolutely perfect soundtrack. (Nine Taylor Swift songs? Say no more!)

The new season is set to drop on Prime at the exact same time globally, but it will differ depending on your time zone. Here's a helpful list of release times to help plan your binge-watch of the first three episodes.

What time does The Summer I Turned Pretty season 2 come out on Prime?

What time does The Summer I Turned Pretty come out on Prime Video? Picture: Amazon Prime Video

The Summer I Turned Pretty season 2 release times: Here's when it comes out in your country

According to various reports, Prime Video release their original TV shows at 12 A.M. UTC. That means the first three episodes of the show will be released at 1 A.M. in the UK (as shown in the screenshot from the streamer below) and at whatever corresponding time in every other timezone.

Here's a full list of the release times for The Summer I Turned Pretty season 2:

United States (PT) - 5:00 PM (Thursday 13th July)

United States (ET) - 8:00 PM (Thursday 13th July)

Canada - 5:00 PM (Toronto), 8:00 PM (Vancouver) (Thursday 13th July)

Brazil (Rio De Janiero) - 9:00 PM (Thursday 13th July)

United Kingdom (BST) - 1:00 AM

Europe (Central European Time) - 2:00 AM

South Africa (Cape Town, Central Africa Time) - 2:00 AM

India (New Delhi) - 5:30 AM

Indonesia (Jakarta) - 7:00 AM

Philippines (Manila) - 8:00 AM

Hong Kong - 8:00 AM

Singapore - 8:00 AM

Australia - 8:00 AM (Perth), 10:00 AM (Sydney)

Japan (Tokyo) - 9:00 AM

New Zealand (Auckland) - 12:00 PM

Prime Video confirms The Summer I Turned Pretty season 2 will be released at 1AM in the UK. Picture: Amazon Prime Video

When does the next episode of The Summer I Turned Pretty come out?

The first three episodes of The Summer I Turned Pretty season 2 will drop together, on Friday July 14th. Then, fans will have to wait a week for the next episode. The final episode of season 2 will air on August 18th.

While season 1's episode titles all followed the theme of 'Summer', season 2's episode titles have now been revealed to be 'Love' themed. Here's the full list of episode titles, alongside their release date:

Episode 1: Love Lost – July 14th

Episode 2: Love Scene – July 14th

Episode 3: Love Sick – July 14th

Episode 4: Love Game – July 21th

Episode 5: Love Fool – July 28th

Episode 6: Love Fest – August 4th

Episode 7: Love Affair – August 11th

Episode 8: Love Triangle – August 18th

The Summer I Turned Pretty season 2: Will Belly end up with Conrad or Jeremiah? Picture: Amazon Prime Video

The Summer I Turned Pretty season 2 plot: What happens?

Well, if you've read the book, you may have some idea of what lies in store for Belly, Conrad, Jeremiah and the rest of the characters. If you haven't read the book, we'll keep this brief to avoid spoiling any of the key plot points...

The official synopsis for The Summer I Turned Pretty season 2 reads: "Belly used to count down the days until she could return to Cousins Beach, but with Conrad and Jeremiah fighting over her heart and the return of Susannah's cancer, she's not sure summer will ever be the same. When an unexpected visitor threatens the future of Susannah's beloved house, Belly has to rally the gang to come together—and to decide once and for all where her heart lies."

The trailer teases all of that and more – and of course, more back and forth from Belly on Conrad and Jeremiah. Who will she end up with at the end of season 2?! We'll have to wait and see!

