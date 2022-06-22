Who dies in The Umbrella Academy season 3? All the deaths explained

What happens at the end of the Umbrella Academy season 3 and who dies?

The Umbrella Academy season 3 being the wildest, most shocking and perhaps most deadly, game-changing season so far? That would be correct.

Umbrella Academy season 3 picks up where season 2 left off: With the Umbrella siblings arriving back at home to find the Sparrow Academy in their place. Their timeline jump has also brought forth the Kugelblitz, which is set to destroy everything and everyone one in the timeline. It falls to the Hargreeves siblings to try and stop it... but it turns out that it's not as easy as they all hoped it would be.

So, who dies in The Umbrella Academy season 3? Well, the answer is kind of complicated. But here's your full breakdown of what happens to each character in the third season of the show. (Obviously, there's massive spoilers ahead for Umbrella Academy season 3.)

WARNING: SPOILERS AHEAD FOR THE UMBRELLA ACADEMY SEASON 3!

If you haven't finished all 10 episodes, bookmark this page and come back once you're done. You've been warned!

Right then, if you've scrolled this far, you've probably a) already seen the last episode, and b) have a lot of questions about it.

Umbrella Academy season 3 is probably the deadliest season yet thanks to the arrival of the Kugelblitz, a huge black hole that can suck up entire timelines. It arrives in the Sparrow timeline alongside the Umbrella siblings, and periodically releases a blast that wipes out people and entire buildings.

As a result, billions of people across the world die in season 3 – including a handful of characters we all know and love. So, to be honest, the question should really be: Who doesn't die in The Umbrella Academy season 3?

Does Luther die in The Umbrella Academy season 3?

Well, yes and no. Let’s get the bad news out of the way first... In episode 9, Luther is killed by Sir Reginald Hargreeves in the Sparrow timeline. In a bid to reunite all the siblings in the White Buffalo suite, Reginald stabs Luther, leaving him to bleed out on the floor as his siblings gather around to investigate what happened.

Luther is eventually left in the Sparrow timeline as the Kugelblitz consumes everything in its wake. He's dead, he's gone, and he reunites with Klaus in the Void/Afterlife following Klaus’ death (more on that in a second…) In episode 10, Klaus is able to briefly bring Luther back as a spirit using his powers, but because Klaus is too weak, Luther quickly disappears in Sloane’s arms.

And now for the good news: When the universe is reset (according to Five) by Allison at the end of season 3, Luther is alive. He reunites with his siblings but quickly finds out that he – along with everyone else – has no powers.

Does Klaus die in The Umbrella Academy season 3?

Klaus actually dies multiple times in season 3, but thanks to his newly developed powers of resurrection, he’s able to bring himself back from the dead. After befriending his father in the Sparrow timeline, Sir Reginald helps Klaus develop his powers and Klaus eventually becomes immortal.

Klaus is first killed by Stan who shoots a harpoon through his chest. He’s also killed multiple times during his training with Sir Reginald, after being hit by multiple cars and trucks. In episode 9, however, Hargreeves kills him again when he pushes him away from the passage and locks him in the room as the Kugelblitz consumes the Hotel Obsidian.

Klaus impales himself on the White Buffalo’s horn, presumably killing himself before the Kugelblitz can dust him away. Klaus eventually resurrects himself and manages to return to find his family in the Hotel Oblivion.

In the final scene, the universe has been reset and Klaus is alive. But like his siblings, he has now powers, and he’s no longer immortal.

Do the Sparrow Academy die in The Umbrella Academy season 3?

Here's where the looming questions about what might happen in season 4 start to pop up. Throughout season 3, the Sparrow Academy begins to lose its members... Marcus is taken by the Kugelblitz first. Jayme and Alphonso are then killed when they get caught in Lester Pocket's huge blast of energy. In episode 7, Christopher explodes, unleashing the Kugelblitz once again, which in turn takes Fei.

Ben and Sloane survive, but when the universe is reset, it appears as though Sloane – and the rest of the Sparrow Academy – don’t exist anymore. None of them are seen, except Ben.

Does Sloane die in The Umbrella Academy season 3?

Sloane makes it all the way to the end of the season, and is alive and present when Allison pushes the button that resets the timeline. But when the Umbrella siblings (and Ben) emerge in the new timeline/universe, Sloane is nowhere to be found.

The big question for season 4 now seems to be: If Sloane was alive when the universe was reset, where is she now? And does she even exist in this new timeline?

Does Stan die in The Umbrella Academy season 3?

Javon Walton's Stanley has a short but sweet role in the third season of show. In episode 6, Stan ends up getting wiped away by the Kugelblitz. He appears in Lila's flashbacks in episode 7, but other than that, he's pretty much dead in the Sparrow timeline.

It’s not currently clear if he’s alive or even exists in the reset universe – we'll have to wait and see what happens in season 4.

Does Lester Pocket die in The Umbrella Academy season 3?

Allison kills Lester after Lester manages to transfer his powers back to Viktor. While Allison killed him after learning that he killed their birth mothers, his murder appears to have also been part of a wider plot set in motion by Sir Reginald himself.

Does Sir Reginald Hargreeves die in The Umbrella Academy season 3?

After scamming, bamboozling and hoodwinking the Umbrella and Sparrow Academy siblings throughout the season, Sir Reginald meets a grizzly end at the hands of Allison in the final episode. Allison takes a weapon to Sir Reginald's head and slices him open, revealing what we already knew: Ol' Reg is an alien, lizard, robot man.

Sir Reginald dies, the remaining Umbrella and Sparrow kids survive, but then Allison pushes the reset button and everything changes.

The final scene of the season reveals Sir Reginald to be alive in the new universe, standing atop a skyscraper in the middle of a Hargreeves dominated city, with his previously dying wife who first appeared in the mysterious season 1 flashback.

